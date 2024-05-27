Best Memorial Day sales: the 45 top tech deals chosen by experts

Memorial Day sales are up and running, and while there are thousands of deals available, some of the very best offers are on tech gadgets. Luckily for you, tech gadgets are our speciality here at TechRadar, which, as deals editors, makes us experts at finding the very best bargains. We've combed through retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung and hand-picked the 45 best Memorial Day tech deals.

This year's Memorial Day sales feature impressive offers on everything from OLED TVs, iPads and laptops, to headphones, smart home devices, and high-end cameras. You can find record-low prices on best-selling older models as well as fresh price cuts on brand-new gadgets for 2024.

Some highlights include LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, the Blink outdoor security camera marked down to $59.99, and the powerful Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99.

Shop more of today's best tech deals below, and keep in mind that most Memorial Day sales end tonight at midnight. Plus, you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event such as Amazon Prime Day in July.

Best Memorial Day sales: the 45 top tech deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 was just released in March, and Amazon already has a first-time discount that brings the price down to $29.99. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's tech gadgets sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell for just $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a new record-low price of $59.99.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $94.99, thanks to today's $55 discount. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

JBL Charge 5: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

A portable waterproof speaker is a summer essential for pool parties, and Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling JBL Charge 5 for $129.99. In our JBL Charge 5 review, we gave it four and a half stars and rated it as the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now because of its reverse charging feature and sound quality.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $599.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $469.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's summer sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day sale just slashed $1,300 off the 65-inch S95C OLED TV, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,999.99. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a rare $400 discount on the all-new LG C4 OLED TV, bringing the 65-inch display to a new record-low price of $2,299.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,797.99 at Amazon

Samsung's gorgeous Frame TV is always on my wish list and Amazon just dropped the all-new 65-inch display down to a record-low price of $1,797.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this Memorial Day deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget mid-size TV in today's Memorial Day sales, you can't get much better than this 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $849 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $849. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.



You can also get the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,479

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89 - $20 more than the record low we saw on Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. You get all the same features as the previous Lightning version, such as noise cancellation technology, but this model includes boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Aside from a brief spell at $179 in November last year, this is the joint lowest price we’ve seen the second-generation Apple Watch SE fall to on Amazon. You save $60 and pick up a smartwatch with an impressive array of features, as well as the smooth iPhone integration you’d expect from an Apple product. We even found it had better than advertised battery life – our tester squeezed two days of use out of a single charge.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the same record-low we've seen multiple times throughout the year. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $329 at Amazon

Thanks to the release of the iPad Pro and Air, Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $329 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has just dropped Apple's pricey but high-performance AirPods Max to $449.99, the lowest price we've seen this year. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $764 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air isn't even out yet, so this small discount is the cheapest pre-order you can get. It comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming. Note that this discount only applies to the 11-inch iPad Air with 128 GB storage in Space Gray and Purple.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a new MacBook, then today's deal on the upgraded 512GB/16GB model at Amazon is a superb choice. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

HP Chromebook 14: was $329.99 now $219.99 at HP

If you're looking for a cheap laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use, this discounted HP Chromebook 14 is up to the task and very affordable. Given all the basic components, don't expect a performance powerhouse at this price, but the undemanding ChromeOS ensures an easy and stable experience.

Acer Aspire 3: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart has surprised us with easily the best value-for-money laptop deal available now. It's this Acer Aspire 3, which boasts some high-performance and top-end components. What impresses most is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – a rare combo at such a low price – which gets you fast load times and speedy boot times.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $749 now $449 at Best Buy

This Asus Vivobook features an impressive line-up of specs and a gorgeous design that belies its relatively modest price tag. While getting 12GB of RAM is a little odd in 2024, the combination of a Ryzen 7 chipset and 512GB SSD means this one a great option for covering the basics if you're specifically looking for something that's a little slicker than the super cheap sub $300 laptops.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $519.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest Dell sale. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $999 now $699 at Dell

It's not every day you see a Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7 processor for just $699, but that's exactly what you're getting with this deal. At $300 off, this one is an absolute steal if you're looking for a stylish Windows laptop with a decent amount of power under the hood. While the chipset is a little older now, this is by far the cheapest price we've ever seen for a recent Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7 chipset.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

While this MSI Cyborg at Best Buy has been $50 cheaper in the past, it's easily one of the best deals you'll find if you're looking for a gaming laptop specifically. At $799, this one features an extremely compelling price considering you're getting a 12th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics card, and 512GB SSD. Aside from the relatively weak 8GB of RAM, there's not much to fault this machine on for the price - and RAM is a fairly easy and cheap upgrade to carry out if you're happy to do so.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,299 now $999 at Dell

This Dell XPS 15 is a great choice if you're looking for a premium workstation for both business or casual use. As a 15.6-inch machine, it's a little less portable than its smaller 13-inch cousin, but its overall design is just as premium - and thin, too. Inside, this machine features a potent combination of a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, which should be plenty of power for everything outside of the most intensive of applications.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

These Beats over-ears are gorgeous looking, easy to use, and they sound really great with lots of bass (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review). The main downside here is that they don't have multi-point pairing, but they do auto-switch between different Apple devices. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy slashes $100 off the price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale for just under $200 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sales. Get these for best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $328 at Walmart

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Today's Memorial Day deal from Walmart brings the price down to $328.

Canon EOS R10: was $979 now $879 at Adorama

Great for beginners: A more than capable 24.2 MP APS-C sensor is backed up by a super speed autofocus system with subject detection. Another win for beginners is the high-speed shooting mode, which is able to capture 15 frames per second for fast-action photos. I wouldn't buy it for it's superior video qualities but it's also good to know that it's possible to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second.

Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Adorama

Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with $300 off, taking it close to the entry-level EOS RP. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences so if you can do without in-body image stablization and sturdier build quality then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8.

Nikon Z8: was $3,996 now $3,496.95 at Adorama

We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $500 price cut.

Nikon Z 7 II: was $2,996 now $1,996.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z 7II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor, but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body.

Shop more Memorial Day sales