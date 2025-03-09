Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads

Best Buy is clearing out Apple stock by launching a massive sale on Friday last week. The retailer is slashing prices on Apple's best-selling devices with discounts that beat last year's Black Friday offers.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've hand-picked Apple's 10 best deals below, with prices starting at just $69.99. You can find incredible discounts on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, AirTags, smartwatches, and all the all-new iPhone 16e. Best Buy's sale includes new record-low prices that you typically don't find outside of holiday sales.



A few highlights that shouldn't be missed include the Apple Watch 10 on sale for only $299, Apple's excellent MacBook Air M2 on sale for $699 and the popular 10.9 iPad on sale for $279.



Remember that Best Buy's Apple sale ends today, meaning you have just hours left to score some of the best prices we've seen on Apple's highly-coveted devices.

Best Buy's massive Apple sale - the 10 best deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $69.99, which is only $2 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy Apple's AirPods Pro are some of the best earbuds you can buy thanks to their superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and unbreakable cases. Today's deal from Best Buy is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Apple sale has the powerful AirPods Max on sale for $479.99 thanks to a $70 discount. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $299 at Best Buy Perhaps the best deal from Best Buy's sale is the Apple Watch 10, which is on sale for only $299 - a new record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple iPhone 16e: save up to $600 with qualified activation and trade-in at Best Buy

The iPhone 16e is officially available to pre-order, and you can save up to $600 at Best Buy with qualified activation and trade-in. Your discount will depend on the value of your trade-in, and you must activate it through a carrier.

Apple iPad mini: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy Best Buy's Apple sale also includes the hand-held iPad Mini for a record-low price of $399. The 8.3-inch tablet has a powerful A17 Pro Bionic chip, 128GB of storage, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy The 13-inch iPad Air is the same as the 11-inch one – just bigger – and it's also down to its record-low price at Best Buy. It has the same powerful M2 processor, all-day battery life, and between 128GB and 1TB of storage. If you're between the 11 and 13-inch iPad Air, I'd consider what you want to use it for. For example, the bigger screen might work better for artists who want to use it to draw or on-the-go TV fans who want to use it to catch up with episodes of their favorite shows.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $699 at Best Buy Apple's MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and it's on sale at the lowest price ever. While it's an older model, released in 2022, the MacBook still features a stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,499 at Best Buy Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M4 chip and a decent 512GB of storage is $100 off at Best Buy's Apple sale. Boasting that powerful M4 chip, stunning liquid retina display, and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) review, we awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five, praising the overall performance, elegant design, and long-lasting battery.

