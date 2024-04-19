Best Buy is slashing prices on tech gadgets: OLED TVs, cheap laptops, AirPods and more

If you're looking to shop for some weekend tech bargains, you've come to the right place. Best Buy just launched a huge sale with deals on best-selling TVs, laptops, headphones, and tablets from brands like Apple, LG, Samsung, Sony, and HP.



• Shop Best Buy's full sale



I've gone through today's sale and hand-picked the 15 best deals, which include record-low prices and outstanding value on everything from premium OLED displays to cheap laptops and our best-rated headphones.



Some of today's Best Buy deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which I've noted below. The good news is that you can sign up for a membership that starts at $49.99 and enjoy the perks of a My Best Buy membership, such as free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.



Whether you're a Best Buy member looking for exclusive savings or just browsing for tech bargains, Best Buy's weekend sale (which ends Sunday at midnight) offers plenty of fantastic deals for everyone.

Best Buy sale - the 15 best deals I recommend

My Best Buy membership: sign up from $49.99 per year

If you want access to Best Buy's Members sale, you can sign up for a My Best Buy membership and shop today's deals. The My Best Buy Plus membership is $49.99 per year, and perks include exclusive access to sales, free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy's has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $89.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's Bluetooth earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

HP 14 laptop: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Members only: This 14-inch HP laptop comes with an Intel Pentium processor, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's down to just $199.99 for Best Buy Members.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are ranked among the best headphones in the world for most people, and Best Buy has discounted the price down to $279.99. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 at Best Buy

Members only: Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Best Buy's Members sale for a record-low price of $189. You're getting best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest laptop deal is this HP Chromebook 15 for just $299. It's still relatively basic but offers a surprising amount of power for the price, especially with the inclusion of 8GB of RAM to boost performance. Those who need an inexpensive but capable laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use with a reasonable 8-hour battery life will find a lot to like here. Plus, there's 64GB of storage and a decent-sized 15.6-inch display.

Dell Inspiron 15 Touch laptop: was $629.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy

This Dell Inspiron 15 is getting a $210 price cut, now down to just $419.99. The impressive combination of an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is perfect for an everyday Windows machine, plus you're getting a 15-inch Touch display.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made, and Best Buy has it down to a record-low price of just $699.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $749 at Best Buy

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $50 discount, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to $749.99. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed.

Apple iMac 24" (M1): was $1,249 now $799.99 at Best Buy

It's not every day you get the chance to score a powerful Apple iMac for $800 but today's massive $450 discount on the M1 model at Best Buy offers just that. Sure, this model is a little older now (it came out in 2021) but it's still a great buy right now if you need a stylish computer for both work and casual use. The M1 chipset is still powerful for most tasks and makes this iMac almost silent in operation - plus, the gorgeous 4.5k Retina display is up there with the best anywhere.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size display, the best-selling Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $229.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV: was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget display, Best Buy has this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for $399.99. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

Members only: If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy's sale has dropped the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV to an incredible price of $499.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $500, which is a fantastic deal.

Sony X80K 85-inch 4K LED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

This is a considerably older 4K TV from Sony, but there's no denying that at 85 inches, you get a whole lot of screen real-estate for the money. It's an LED display with backlighting, so it won't offer the same level of contrast and brightness as an OLED or QLED TV, but with ultra-HD support, you will still get great picture quality. It's one to buy if you aren't interested in all the fanciest TV tech and want a huge, good-quality display for your everyday viewing that won't break the bank.

Samsung QN90C 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The QN90C Series is the ideal TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen, coupled with ultra viewing angle technology. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price of the 65-inch model down to a record-low price of $1,599.99.

LG C3 77-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

It's over a year old, but the LG C3 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs in the world, and Best Buy has a strong saving on one of the largest 77-inch models. The feature-packed OLED TV boasts a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for the smoothest experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience. All of that for $2,500 is fantastic value for money for one of 2023's premium OLED displays.

See more of today's best cheap TV deals and laptop deals. You can also look forward to the upcoming 2024 Memorial Day sales event.