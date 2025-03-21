Amazon's latest sale feels like Prime Day - shop best-selling devices starting at $9.99

Save up to 50% on Fire tablets, TVs, Ring Doorbells and more

While Amazon's official Big Spring Sale doesn't start until March 25, the retailer has released early deals that make it feel like Black Friday. The retailer is slashing prices on its best-selling devices, with up to 50% off in savings on Fire tablets, Ring Doorbells, Blink security cameras, Fire TVs, and more.

Amazon's early Big Spring Sale feels like Black Friday or Prime Day because of the rare and impressive price cuts on the brand's lineup of handy smart home devices. This is Amazon's first big sale event of the year, and the retailer's devices are the best deals so far. The prices are so good that I can't imagine you'll find more significant discounts at the official Amazon Big Spring Sale.

A few stand-out offers include the Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for only $19.99, Amazon's Fire 7 tablet on sale for $44.99, and Insignia's 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $349.99.

If you're looking for more curated early offers, check out our roundup of Amazon's best early Big Spring deals and stay tuned for more offers when the official sale goes live on Tuesday, March 25.

Amazon Big Spring Sale: the 15 best early device deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb
Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $9.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest deal from today's sale is this Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $9.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Blink Mini 2
Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

My favorite device deal from Amazon's early Big Spring Sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer ($8 more than the record-low) for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.Today's deal from Amazon's Spring Sale is just $7 shy of the record-low price we saw on Black Friday.

Blink Video Doorbell
Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Big Spring Sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $32.99 - only $3 shy of the record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen)
Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your whole home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts that are sent to your phone. Today's deal from Amazon is just $10 shy of the lowest-ever price.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera
Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an incredible price of $37.99. That's a whopping 60% discount and beats the previous Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. It's such an outstanding deal that I can't imagine the price will drop further during Black Friday.

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller
Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Big Spring sale has the rarely discounted Luna Wireless Controller at $44.99 – just $5 more than the record-low price. This is a fantastic deal if you're an existing Amazon Luna user looking to grab the official accessory.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $69.99, thanks to today's $40 discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's deal is the lowest price we've seen this year and $15 shy of the record-low we saw on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. It has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller Fire tablets but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance that will make the experience all the more smoother and grown-up.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Amazon Fire 7 tablet: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet deal is the compact Fire 7, on sale for only $44.99. You get a seven-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all for under $50, which is an absolute steal.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 10 tablet features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's early deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale brings the price down to $94.99.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet
Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $184.99 at Amazon

If you want the biggest and best Amazon tablet, you can grab the Fire Max 11 for $184.99. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early spring sale TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV, which is on sale for only $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV
Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $369.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $209.99 - a new record-low price. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV
Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

The best big-screen budget display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

