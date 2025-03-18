Amazon's Big Spring Sale goes live next week - here are 35 early deals I'd buy now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro:

was $189.99

now $109.99 at Amazon

If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. It has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller Fire tablets but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance that will make the experience all the more smoother and grown-up.