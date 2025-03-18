Amazon's Big Spring Sale goes live next week - here are 35 early deals I'd buy now
Up to 50% off TVs, tablets, appliances, tools and more
It's official. Amazon has announced the dates of its rumored Big Spring Sale, which will take place from Tuesday, March 25 through the 31. While the official sale kicks off next week, the retailer has released early deals on its best-selling tech gadgets, appliances, and home items that you can shop for right now.
As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've rounded up the 35 best early deals below, which include record-low prices on OLED TVs, tablets, headphones, Apple devices, vacuums, and more. Amazon's early Big Spring Sale is the retailer's first big shopping event of the year, which means you're getting treated to rare price cuts on best-selling items from brands like Ninja, Apple, Roomba, LG, Apple, and Amazon's own brand of smart home gadgets.
A few standout offers include the popular Blink Mini 2 on sale for only $19.99, LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price ever, $1,196.99, and the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler on sale for $29.96.
While these are early deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you won't find better offers when the event officially starts next week. Today's early bargains are a way to snag an early bargain on one of Amazon's best-selling products.
The 31 best early Amazon Big Spring deals
Amazon's cheapest deal from today's sale is this Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $9.99, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
The top-rated Etekcity smart scale is on sale for $19.98 at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The smart scale can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.
My favorite device deal from Amazon's early Big Spring Sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.
Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer ($8 more than the record-low) for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.Today's deal from Amazon's Spring Sale is just $7 shy of the record-low price we saw on Black Friday.
Improve the WiFi in your home with this TP-Link extender on sale for only $23.99, thanks to a massive 52% discount. The TP-Link AC1200 boosts Internet Wi-Fi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connects up to 30 devices.
My personal favorite deal from Amazon's early Big Spring Sale is the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler, which is on sale for only $26. The 40-ounce tumbler includes a three-way lid and straw and features double-wall vacuum insulation, so drinks stay cold, iced, or hot for hours.
Amazon's early Big Spring Sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $32.99 - only $3 shy of the record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.
The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your whole home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts that are sent to your phone. Today's deal from Amazon is just $10 shy of the lowest-ever price.
Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an incredible price of $37.99. That's a whopping 60% discount and beats the previous Prime Day price. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. It's such an outstanding deal that I can't imagine the price will drop further during Black Friday.
Amazon's early Big Spring sale has the rarely discounted Luna Wireless Controller at $44.99 – just $5 more than the record-low price. This is a fantastic deal if you're an existing Amazon Luna user looking to grab the official accessory.
The best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker is a best-seller at Amazon, with over 30,000 positive reviews on the site. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes. Today's deal is just $10 more than the record-low price.
This best-selling Ninja blender comes with a 72-oz pitcher and 1400 watts of power, allowing you to easily whip up your favorite frozen drink in minutes. Amazon's Big Spring Sale is shaving 25% off the cost, bringing the price down to $89.99.
I've just spotted the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $199.
The Dewalt power combo tool kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $124 - a record-low price.
Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.
If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $149.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
This saving makes the newest over-ears from Beats 49% off compared to their launch price. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.
The latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is on sale for $69.99, thanks to today's $40 discount. The seven-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's deal is the lowest price we've seen this year and $15 shy of the record-low we saw on Black Friday.
If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. It has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller Fire tablets but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance that will make the experience all the more smoother and grown-up.
Amazon's cheapest Fire tablet deal is the compact Fire 7, on sale for only $44.99. You get a seven-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all for under $50, which is an absolute steal.
Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 10 tablet features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's early deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale brings the price down to just $54.99 - a new record-low price.
If you want the biggest and best Amazon tablet, you can grab the Fire Max 11 for $184.99. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. The battery life is up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet. It's also easy to do light admin work with.
The Bose QuietComfort headphones are $100 off in today's early sale. In addition to the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and you can get a four-pack for $69.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
Apple's cheapest earbuds are the AirPods 4, on sale for only $117. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
You can score a $80 discount on Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad, bringing the price down to $269. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a significant upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Amazon's early spring sale TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV, which is on sale for only $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $209.99 - a new record-low price. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU7200 Crystal 4K TV for just $399.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen display. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9 - a record-low. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
LG's C4 OLED TV is ranked first in our best TV guide, and Amazon has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,496.99, thanks to a whopping $1,200 discount. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The best big-screen budget display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
