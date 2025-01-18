Amazon's holiday weekend sale is live – I've found the 25 best tech deals starting at $17.99

The long holiday weekend has arrived, and Amazon just launched a massive sale; unsurprisingly, the best deals are on tech gadgets. You can score huge savings on some of last year's best-selling items, including TVs, AirPods, smart home devices, tablets, and more.

• See all of today's deals at Amazon

As TechRadar's deals editor, who's an expert at shopping for deals at Amazon, I've gone through today's holiday sale and hand-picked the 25 best offers. I selected the deals listed below based on price and popularity from top brands like Apple, LG, Fitbit, and Amazon's own brand of devices.

A few of my favorite deals that are on sale for record-low prices include Apple's 10.9 iPad on sale for $279, this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for an incredible price of $449.99, and this top-rated Toloco massage fun on sale for $39.99.

Shop more of Amazon's best tech deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. Today's holiday sale is a great opportunity to score clearance prices on some of the best-selling tech gadgets from 2024 before they're gone.

Amazon holiday weekend sale - the 25 best tech deals

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2: was $19.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for just $17.99 at Amazon's long weekend sale. The two-pack smart plugs allow you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag.

Toloco Massage Gun: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This top-rated massage gun has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for only $39.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon If you want to start reading more in the new year, Amazon has the feature-packed Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $94.99. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon I've just spotted the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon Amazon has just dropped Apple's pricey AirPods Max to a record-low price, thanks to a $150 discount. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation, deliver superb sound, and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker: was $159.95 now $129.95 at Amazon The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score. Today's deal brings the price down to $129.95.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 256B (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $799 – an excellent price for a Macbook and $50 shy of the record-low price. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $69.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 – only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350. For $450, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as the premium option above, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

Shop more TV bargains in our Super Bowl TV sales guide, and look forward to discounts at the 2025 Presidents' Day sales event.