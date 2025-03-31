Amazon's Big Spring Sale is slashing prices on TVs - shop the 9 best deals from $74.99

I've been shopping Amazon's Big Spring Sale for days now, and some of the best deals have been on TVs. The retailer has massive discounts on best-rated displays, with record-low prices on best-rated 4K, QLED and OLED TVs.



Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tomorrow, which is why I've curated a list of the 9 best TV deals still available. I selected best-selling TVs with impressive discounts from brands like LG, Samsung, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $74.99.



A few stand-out deals that offer incredible value include this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $349.99, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,396.99 and Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV on sale for $497.99.



Shop more of today's best TV deals below, and keep in mind that Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tonight, which means you have just hours left to score rare discounts on this year's best-selling displays.

Amazon's best Big Spring TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon The cheapest TV deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting built-in Fire TV experience and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon's Big Spring sale. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $497.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Spring Sale has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Hisense U6N 65-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499.98 now $899.99 at Amazon The Hisense U6N is one of the best budget TVs you can buy. Thanks to its mini-LED backlights, it offers bright, detailed pictures with solid contrast and punchy colors. It's also a solid option for gamers, with 4K 120Hz support, Dolby Vision, and VRR for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X. At under $1,000, it's superb value for money, as you get a TV with a lot to offer.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,286.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,286.9. That's a whopping $1,200+discount and $100 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon If you're looking for the best premium TV deal in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV is down to $1,396.99 - $200 more than the Black Friday record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

