Amazon just launched a huge New Year's sale – Fitbit, Ninja and Roomba from $18
Save on smart scales, AirPods, blenders, Fitbits and more
What better way to start 2025 than by snapping up a deal or two in Amazon's massive New Year sale? The retailer has unmissable deals on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, fitness equipment, and more, with huge discounts on top brands, including Apple, Ninja, Bissell, and Fitbit.
As TechRadar's deals editor who regularly covers Amazon sales, I've gone through today's New Year's offers and hand-picked the 31 best deals. I selected the items based on some of last year's best-selling products, which are on sale for record-low prices and represent outstanding value.
A few highlights include the best-selling Crest's 3D Whitestrips on sale for $29.99, Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119, and the Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for $79.95.
Shop more of Amazon's best New Year's deals below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers. You can also visit our main New Year's sales guide for more of the top offers around the web.
Amazon New Year's sale - the 31 best deals
Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.
Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for a record-low price of $18.99 at Amazon. Great for all your new appliances, the four-pack of smart plugs allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.
The top-rated Etekcity smart scale is on sale for $19.98 at Amazon's New Year's sale. The smart scale can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.
The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for $27.51. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them.
I buy this one item at every Amazon holiday sale: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 -just $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips to have a whiter smile in no time.
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's New Year's deal shaves $20 off the price.
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $47.99 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my wish list for a cleaner 2025. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's also the perfect gift to yourself to get a head start on your New Year cleaning relations.
This top-rated massage gun has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for only $49.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.
Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.
The cheapest Fitbit deal from today's New Year's sale is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for $79.95. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.
An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.
Get organized in 2025 with Amazon's latest Echo Show 8, which is on sale for $84.99 – $5 more than the record-low. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.
Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score. Today's deal brings the price down to $129.95.
Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $149 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.
Amazon has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $279 – the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Quite simply the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat. Today's deal from Amazon is $20 more than the record-low price.
Amazon's New Year's sale includes this Ninja Mega Kitchen blender for $159.99. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, two 16-oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids to take your smoothie on the go, and a 64-oz food processor bowl.
The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when a spot needs a deeper cleaning. Today's New Year's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $159.99.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to $599.99 - $50 shy of the record-low price.
If you're looking for Apple's cheapest smartwatch, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $189. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.
The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for $329.99 when you apply the $120 coupon at checkout. The Tineco Floor One S5 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep.
Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $229.99. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. The 50-inch model is down to $329, thanks to today's 31% discount.
Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.
