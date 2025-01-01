New Year's sales are live – massive deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Save on vacuums, workout equipment, TVs and more
2025 has arrived, which means New Year's sales are live today, with deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. You can find end-of-year clearance prices on everything from mattresses, TVs, headphones, fitness equipment, and cleaning supplies.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've scoured through today's offers to bring you all the best New Year sales and stand-out deals in one place. You'll find the best sales listed below, followed by my pick of the top deals from brands like Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Ninja, and Bissell. That means you can shop all the top bargains from the comfort of your couch.
A few highlights include this top-rated smart scale on sale for $19.98, the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $329, and the Ninja Grand Kitchen System on sale for $98.
Shop more of today's top deals below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers. You might not see prices like this until the next big holiday sale event, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.
New Year's sales 2024 – the 31 best deals
The top-rated Etekcity smart scale is on sale for $19.98 at Amazon's New Year's sale. The smart scale can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.
This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag.
Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's New Year's sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for $24.99. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
This top-rated massage gun has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for only $49.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.
Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and Amazon has a four-pack down to $72.99 _ $3 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
Walmart's New Year's sale includes this Ninja Grand Kitchen blender for $98. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, an 18-oz Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid to take your smoothie on the go, and an eight-cup food processor bowl.
The Beats Studio Buds have all the essentials you could need at this price. There’s a custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound, along with a choice of ANC or a Transparency mode. The active noise cancellation may not be the strongest around but it does a good job for the price range. There’s also up to eight hours of listening time, while these are sweat and water-resistant so they’re a good option for taking to the gym or on runs.
The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score. Today's deal brings the price down to $129.95
An air fryer is another popular gift idea, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.
If you're looking for Apple's cheapest smartwatch, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $199. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.
The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now, but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation, all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, that is only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during holiday sales.
The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's New Year's sale. The Tineco iFloor 2 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep.
Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $229.99 - a new record-low price. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's deal brings the price down to $329.99 .
This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my New Year's wish list. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's also the perfect gift to yourself to get a head start on your New Year cleaning relations.
Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
Bissell carpet cleaners are another holiday best-seller, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $299 – $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock at the same record-low price of $448. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $100 less over Cyber Monday but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display, and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $898. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to a new record-low price.
