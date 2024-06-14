Amazon is blowing out tech gadgets ahead of Prime Day - shop today's 21 best deals

While the rumored Prime Day date is still weeks away, Amazon has surprised us by slashing prices on its best-selling tech gadgets right now. You can find Prime Day prices on smart speakers, security cameras, tablets, TVs, and streaming devices, with prices starting at just $19.99. I've gone through all the offers and hand-picked the 21 best deals below.



Amazon's tech gadgets are always the most popular deals during Prime Day, thanks to record-low prices on handy smart home devices. While you might see steeper discounts on Prime Day, today's offers are still very impressive, with rare discounts you don't see outside of big holiday sales. Some highlights include the all-new Blink Mini 2 on sale for $29.99, the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell marked down to $59.99, and Amazon's 55-inch 4-Series Fire TV on sale for $359.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best tech gadgets below, and keep in mind that while Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime members, today's, today's sale is for everyone, which is great news if you don't have a membership.

The 21 best tech gadget deals ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Smart speakers are always popular during Prime Day and Amazon has the best-selling Echo Pop for just $19.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is on sale for $29.99, thanks to today's 40% discount. Amazon's Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 was just released in March, and Amazon already has a first-time discount that brings the price down to $29.99. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $19.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's device sale also includes the best-selling Fire TV Stick for $21.99, which is only $2 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

If you want to get Amazon's most premium streaming device, the latest Fire TV Stick Max is down to a record-low price of $39.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's device sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99, which is the lowest price we've seen in months. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.95 now $119.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Plus is getting a $30 discount at Amazon's device sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $69.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Just ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a new record-low price of $59.99.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

You can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $64.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but affordable tablet for your child, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. There's 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls, and an excellent battery that make this a great buy.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger display, Amazon also has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $94.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery Security Camera: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Today's device deals include Ring Spotlight Cam Plus on sale for $129.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Fire TV on sale for just $119.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $359.99. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a fantastic price of $429.99 ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $789.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to $789.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

