Is this a mistake? Amazon's Spring Sale has started early - shop today's 17 best deals

While Amazon's official Big Spring sale starts on Wednesday, March 20, the retailer has just unleashed some fantastic deals today with record-low prices on everything from TVs, tablets, and headphones to vacuums, air fryers, smart home devices, and more. I've gone through today's early sale and rounded up the 17 best deals for you below.



Amazon's Big Spring Sale has been advertised as a first-time event for the retailer, with discounts focused on spring essentials, including cleaning supplies, tech items, appliances, mattresses, and fitness gear, as well as big savings on Amazon's own devices. Today's early deals include those categories, which is why we think the retail giant might have released today's bargains by mistake.



Some highlights from today's early sale include Insignia's best-selling 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $209.99, Shark's top-rated IQ robot vacuum marked down to $199.99, and Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best deals below, and keep this page bookmarked as I'll be updating it with more offers as they go live when the sale officially kicks off on Wednesday through the end date on March 25.

Amazon Big Spring Sale - today's best 17 early deals

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPillows-for-Sleeping-2-Pack%2Fdp%2FB01LYNW421%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $47.99 when you apply the additional 20% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-1-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c4cd769e_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a record-low price of $64.99.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J49SDJ%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07TMJ1R3X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Big Spring deals include the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for $64.99 - only $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery, makes this a great buy.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon_Fire_HD_10_Kids%2Fdp%2FB0BL5SZ3VV%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_327fa775_2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $189.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for Amazon's latest and greatest kids tablet, the Fire HD 10 is marked down to $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It sports a large 10-inch HD screen, 32GB of storage, speedy performance, and a kid-proof case.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFYQHFMG%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08BX8CW9V%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09715G57M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $69.99. That's the best deal you can find and just $20 more than the lowest-ever price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Instant Vortex 6-Quart XL Air Fryer Oven:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FInstant-Pot-Customizable-Touchscreen-Dishwasher-Safe%2Fdp%2FB07VM1FT8W%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c5bf235f_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $119.99, now $79.95 at Amazon

The top-rated Instant Vortex air fryer is on sale for $79.95 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The six-quart air fryer includes four different functions: crisps, roasts, reheats, and bakes, and features Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B%2Fdp%2FB0016HF5GK%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $123.34 now $98 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Multi-Purpose model on sale for $98. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark NV360 Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FShark-Navigator-Professional-Anti-Allergy-NV360%2Fdp%2FB00JH98GR4%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to shell out for a Dyson, Amazon has the top-rated Shark Navigator Deluxe on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod and clean it anywhere above the floor.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a best-seller, and Amazon has the latest version on sale for a record-low price of $189. Our AirPods Pro 2 review rated them highly as some of the best earbuds you can buy. They feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Personalized-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_373ab649_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $299 now $199.99 at Amazon

Rated as our best noise-canceling earbuds, the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-ii" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Amazon's early sale for a record-low price of $199.99. You're getting best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FShark-AV992-Cleaning-Perfect-Compatible%2Fdp%2FB08T6VXFM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $399.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $199.99. That's a massive 47% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll, and you can control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or voice control, thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9FPHY6%2Fref%3Dfs_a_ipt2_us4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/new-ipad-102-2021" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for an Apple tablet.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-All-New-50-inch-Class-NS-50F301NA24%2Fdp%2FB0BTTVRWPR%3Fpf_rd_r%3DY8DW7A71BHYFD75HPT8X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a mid-size display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDyson-Outsize-Cordless-Vacuum-Cleaner%2Fdp%2FB0C2J9VLFW%3Fpf_rd_r%3DY8DW7A71BHYFD75HPT8X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the powerful Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum on sale for $449.99. The Dyson Outsize is perfect for pet owners, as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.