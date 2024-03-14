Amazon announces a massive Spring Sale - here's everything you need to know

Amazon has just announced a new Big Spring Sale on March 20 - 25, with deals on spring essentials like technology, clothing, outdoor items, cleaning products, and, of course, Amazon devices. In this article, I'll cover everything you need to know about the surprise sale so you can prepare for the event and save big.



• Shop today's best deals at Amazon



While Amazon is known for sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, the Big Spring Sale is a new venture for the retail giant, and while it's only been announced for the US, we expect it to come to the UK, too. It's also the longest, lasting six days. The retailer will offer daily discounts on warm-weather essentials like patio furniture, seasonal clothing, gardening tools, cleaning, and organizational products. There will also be offers on beauty items, electronics, and home appliances.

Like Prime Day, Amazon will also discount its own devices, which typically means record-low prices on Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets, smart displays, Kindles, and Fire TV Sticks.

Unlike Prime Day, however, Amazon's Big Spring sale is for everyone. The retailer will have exclusive deals for Prime members, though, so it might be worth signing up for a 30-day free trial come March 20 to access them.



While Amazon hasn't released any details on the deals, we expect to see impressive discounts since this is its inaugural six-day Big Spring Sale, and Amazon won't want to disappoint. Myself and the rest of the team here at TechRadar will extensively cover the six-day sale, so stay tuned for expert analysis and recommendations for all the best deals. If you're looking to shop for deals right now, I've listed today's best bargains at Amazon, which include a mix of tech and home items from popular brands like Apple, Bissell, and Samsung.

Today's best deals at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BP9MDCQZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale at Amazon. This model also got a recent refresh to support more reliable Wi-Fi 6 tech and to rejig the remote, making it the go-to option from Amazon if you want to stream shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is $5 more than the record-low from last year's Black Friday, but it's still a good offer for regular and light users after a solid all-around streaming stick.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-1-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c4cd769e_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a record-low price of $64.99.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B%2Fdp%2FB0016HF5GK%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $123.34 now $98 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Multi-Purpose model on sale for $98. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark NV360 Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FShark-Navigator-Professional-Anti-Allergy-NV360%2Fdp%2FB00JH98GR4%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to shell out for a Dyson, Amazon has the top-rated Shark Navigator Deluxe on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod and clean it anywhere above the floor.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FiRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Carpets-Self-Charging%2Fdp%2FB08SP5GYJP%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_bac513e1_0%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $274.99 now $179 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 on sale for $179 - just $20 shy of the record-low price. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the robot vacuum delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF3VPMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $219.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

This is the biggest discount yet on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It's a sensible buy following this $40 discount if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, a decent 64GB of storage for important files and apps, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design. Want more storage? The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF2DNMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">128GB model is also reduced to $229.99 (but that has been $10 cheaper before).

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a best-seller, and Amazon has the latest version on sale for a record-low price of $189. Our AirPods Pro 2 review rated them highly as some of the best earbuds you can buy. They feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9FPHY6%2Fref%3Dfs_a_ipt2_us4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/new-ipad-102-2021" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for an Apple tablet.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-inch-4-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB0B3GTSQ9Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $449.99 now $319.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for $319.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.