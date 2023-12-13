15 last-minute deals at Amazon - 50% off Echo Dot, Kindle, Fire Tablets and 4K TVs

We're getting closer to December 25, which means retailers are starting to use "last-minute" language to remind consumers that time is running out to order gifts that will arrive before Christmas. Amazon is leaning in by offering last-minute deals on its best-selling smart home devices, including the Echo Dot, Fire tablets, Kindle e-reader, Blink security cameras, and 4K Fire TVs.



I've gone through Amazon's last-minute deals and listed the 15 best below, with record-low prices, and that can arrive before Christmas Day. Amazon's smart devices make fantastic gift ideas, with a range of prices and gadgets for everyone on your list. Some highlights include the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, the Fire 8 Kids tablet marked down to $84.99, and Amazon's highly-rated 65-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV on sale for $549.99 - $50 less than the recent Black Friday price.



Shop more of Amazon's last-minute device deals below, and remember that, as of writing, all of today's bargains arrive before Christmas, but that will change as we get closer to the big day. If you're looking to shop for more of today's best deals around the web, you can visit our Christmas sales roundup.

The 15 best last-minute deals at Amazon

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap tech stocking stuffer? Amazon's last-minute deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, and features an Alexa voice remote. Arrives before Christmas

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Arrives before Christmas

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is back down to a record-low of $22.99 - the same price we saw during Black Friday. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $24.99 - $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Arrives before Christmas

Echo Dot Kids (2022): was $59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Looking for a stocking stuffer for a child? The 5th generation Echo Dot Kids is on sale for just $27.99, thanks to today's massive 53% discount. The smart speaker allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls. Arrives before Christmas

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

Amazon's last-minute deals include the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $35.99 - $6 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. Arrives before Christmas

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. Arrives before Christmas

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices. Arrives before Christmas

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $65.99 at Amazon

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $65.99. That's a 40% discount and the same price we saw during Black Friday. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $84.99, thanks to today's massive 43% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Arrives before Christmas

Kindle Paperwhite: was $139.99 now $124.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite would make a fantastic gift for the reader in your life, and it's currently on sale for $124.99. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display and a battery that lasts for weeks and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon's TV deals include this 32-inch Fire TV for a record-low of just $109.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $309.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for $309.99 - $20 from the record low of Cyber Monday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $549.99 - $50 less than what we saw during Black Friday. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Arrives before Christmas

