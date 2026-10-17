The number of offers may have dropped now that the Prime Big Deal Days sale is behind us, but that doesn't mean the savings have completely vanished over at Amazon UK. In fact, I've taken a look through the retailer's sale section for the weekend and uncovered 14 deals that I think are worth the cash.

• View all this weekend's deals at Amazon UK

Some are actually repeats of standout offers that I highlighted during Amazon's sale earlier this month, such as this Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle for £59.99 (was £99.99).

Others are brand-new, though, and include a couple that could be smart buys right now as gifts to get ahead of the chaotic Christmas shopping season. For example, with Doomsday almost upon us, this Lego Marvel Advent Calendar is down to a record-low price of £23.99 (was £29.99).

I also rate this two-pack of Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrushes for £59.95 (was £160) as fantastic value for money, while this £200 saving on the Shark PowerDetect Speed Cordless Vacuum has me tempted to upgrade for its immense cleaning power and handy auto-empty base.

Have a browse through all of my top picks from the Amazon UK weekend sale below. And, remember to stick with TechRadar over the coming weeks as we'll be following the Black Friday sales very closely to bring you our top recommendations and all the biggest bargains you don't want to miss, so your money goes further this year.

14 best weekend deals at Amazon UK

Lego Marvel Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £23.99 at Amazon Swap a daily chocolate treat for a superhero-themed build or minifigure with this discount on the Lego Marvel Advent Calendar. As well as the friendly neighbourhood webslinger, this set comes with a variety of other well-known characters from across the comics and films, as well as small building sets such as an X-Jet-themed sleigh Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 2: was £160 now £59.95 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on a pair of entry-level options that are also bundled with a few handy extras. The iO2 doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder and a travel case included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerDetect Speed: was £519.99 now £319.99 at Amazon The latest Shark PowerDetect Speed Cordless Vacuum is one of the manufacturer's latest and most advanced options yet — and it just got a healthy £200 discount on Amazon. With powerful suction, invaluable anti-hair wrap tech, a convenient auto-emptying dock that traps dust and debris, and multi-surface capabilities, we found it's a complete solution to keeping your home clean. Battery life did disappoint a little, but it was still good enough to be awarded an impressive 4.5 stars, so it's easy to recommend while there's a big price cut on the highly-rated vacuum. Read more Read less ▼

Inui 45W 10.000mAh Portable Charger: was £21.98 now £18.63 at Amazon It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon A smart kettle feels like a bit of a gimmick, but if you make a variety a different hot drinks that taste better when brewed at specific temperatures, then I could see a reason why you'd want to invest in this Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle. With this discount, it's much easier to justify a purchase compared to the steep full price. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £179.95 now £122.26 at Amazon Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other more exciting colours are also reduced if you're happy to pay slightly more. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerPro Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon I own a similar Shark vacuum, and I can't praise them enough for the Anti-Hair Wrap tech that has saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and battery life is an impressive 50 minutes. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,199 now £949 at Amazon Display: 13.8 inches

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its latest range of Surface Laptops — and now you can pick one up for a fantastic low price at Currys. It's a powerful high-end version of the device, too, with the super-efficient Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and a lengthy battery life of up to 20 hours. Storage is a little disappointing at 512GB, where 1TB would have been nice, but there's still lots for essential files and applications, especially if you rely on a lot of web services such as Google Docs. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Electric Heater: was £64.99 now £42.49 at Amazon If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating. Read more Read less ▼

Ugreen 100W Fast Charger: was £49.99 now £30.36 at Amazon If you picked up those USB cables for cheap, you might also want a charger plug to use with them. There are several on sale right now at Amazon, but I like this Ugreen option the best. It's a 100W fast charger with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, offering support for multiple phones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and more, with the option to charge more than one at a single time with the correct arrangement. The small and compact design, is the ideal finishing touch. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £429.99 now £279.99 at Amazon This is the new lowest-ever price for the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage — and just £15 more than the lowest price I've seen for the smaller 16GB version. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. We were a little disappointed by the original Kindle Scribe because of some missing features, but after some updates, we were happy to award it an impressive 4.5 stars, as it offers good value for such a multi-functional device. Read more Read less ▼

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (18 Pack): was £16.99 now £13.59 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal, but this is a good price for a set of 18 AA batteries on Amazon from the big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets. Read more Read less ▼

Gritin Resistance Bands: was £8.99 now £6.99 at Amazon Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises. Read more Read less ▼