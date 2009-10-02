Trending
Samsung Blade GT-S5600V review

A decent touchscreen handset that won't set the world alight

Our Verdict

The Blade doesn't have the top end spec of some touchscreen handsets, but this isn't where Samsung is pitching this device – it has others in the range for that market.

For

  • Attractive design
  • Touchscreen user interface
  • HSDPA high speed 3G
  • Decent quality music player
  • Affordable price
  • 3.2-megapixel camera

Against

  • No Wi-Fi
  • No GPS
  • Camera lacks autofocus
  • Texting layout could be better
  • and no Qwerty option
  • No smartphone OS

Sharp-looking or cutting edge? The Samsung Blade GT-S5600V sits in the ever-expanding Samsung touchscreen mobile range somewhere above the Tocco Lite and below the super-charged Samsung Jet.

A Vodafone-tailored version of the Samsung GT-S5600 Preston, it has most of the feature run down of the budget-priced Tocco Lite but expands its capabilities with additional 3G HSDPA connectivity.

Design-wise, the Blade takes its cues from the Jet line, sporting similarly curvy bodywork and eye-catching angular front buttons. It has that now-familiar minimalist black bodywork that tips its hat to Apple's trend-defining iPhone.

The Samsung Blade does, however, have a smaller display than its stable mates – a 2.8-inch 16-million colour QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) array that's fractionally wider, but shorter than the Tocco Lite's 3-inch screen and the Jet's 3.1-inch rich AMOLED display.

The Blade works on Samsung's TouchWiz touchscreen user interface, with support for home screen widgets, and has almost the same operational set-up as the Tocco Lite. Within its touch-operated applications are similar features too, including music and video player functionality, an FM radio and Google Maps, plus a 3.2-megapixel camera – this time with an LED flash.

Although it does offer HSDPA high-speed data at up to 7.2Mbps data rates, it doesn't have the Wi-Fi capability of the Jet, reflecting the Blade's more modest price tag.

The Samsung Blade GT-S5600V is initially available free on Vodafone contract deals, and is available in its non-Vodafone S5600 guise for free on Orange contract deals or for around £120 in pay as you go packages.