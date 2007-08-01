AMD athlon 64 x2 3800+ review

Life always finds a way. Find a rock in the Core 2-ravaged post-apocalyptic processor wasteland, peer under it and look!

There's a little 3800 cowering from the light. Less than £50, a mere 2GHz and 1MB of shared cache, yet still it survives. It's not far behind the £80 Core 2 E4300 out of the box and, even if it doesn't match that tiny beast's overclocking prowess, it can still be made to match its 400MHz faster 4600+ sibling without much trouble.

If you're building a PC for gaming, an extra £30-50 spent on a Core 2 makes all the difference to your overall experience. If you're constructing a budget second PC though, a media centre system to pump HD video to your telly perhaps, then this is a quiet victory for AMD. You can build that sucker dirt cheap thanks to this.