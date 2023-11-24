Wait, Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $299? This is the Black Friday deal you've been waiting for
One download and a device away from an amazing discount
Samsung is coming up with ever more impressive deals as we move further into Black Friday but this new app-exclusive offer takes the cake, landing you the company's flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $299.
We'd already figured out how to bring the usually $1,199 smartphone down to $399 by way of Samsung's impressive trade-in Black Friday deals, which – with the right device to trade in – let you instantly knock $800 off the asking price. This new offer builds on that already-impressive discount by shaving off another $100 if you purchase the phone (with the trade-in) through the Shop Samsung app (available from the Google Play Store in the US). That's really all there is to it.
If you're still unsure what all the fuss is surrounding the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it happens to be one of the best phones currently on the market, thanks to its great performance, stunning display, versatile cameras, integrated S Pen stylus, and exceptional long-term software support.
If you decide the S23 Ultra isn't for you, however, our other Black Friday phone deals will undoubtedly have a smartphone worth your while (and your money).
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was
$1,199.99 now $299.99 with Samsung instant trade-in via Shop Samsung app
Samsung's own instant trade-in offer serves up the biggest saving on one of its most expensive phones, with up to $800 off when supplying an accepting device (the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 yield the biggest payout). Just make sure to download and purchase through the Shop Samsung app to get the biggest discount.
Other Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals (US)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was
$1,199.99 now $399.99 with Samsung instant trade-in
Samsung's own Black Friday instant trade-in deal offers up to $800 off when supplying an accepting device (the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 yield the biggest payout).
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was
$1,199.99 now $899.99 on Amazon
Score yourself a fully unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage for 25% off in this Black Friday deal from Amazon. With a gorgeous display, powerful chipset, and outstanding cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic choice; in fact, we rate it as one of the best phones money can buy, right now.
Other Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals (UK)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was
£1,249.99 now £749.99 with Samsung instant trade-in
Samsung's own trade-in offer serves up to £500 off when supplying an accepting device (like the Galaxy S23 Plus or Z Fold 4). In return you get one of the most capable and versatile phones in the world.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was
£1,249.99 now £891 on Amazon
You can drop the price on the Galaxy S23 Ultra by over £350, bringing it to its lowest price on Amazon UK to date. With a gorgeous display, powerful chipset, and outstanding cameras, we rate it as one of the best phones money can buy, right now.
More Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Purple: up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: $800 off toys, TVs, vacuums & clothing
More Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon: up to 62% off tech and gifts
- AO: up to 40% off vacuums, appliances, and tech
- Argos: up to 50% off toys and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, air fryers, laptops and more
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- John Lewis: up to 40% off appliances, TVs, laptops
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Very: discounts on tech, appliances, furniture and beauty
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Alex joined as TechRadar's Senior Phones Editor in June 2022, but brings over a decade's worth of experience to the role, with an expertise in smartphones, tablets and wearables. He's covered keynotes hosted by the biggest brands and attended the launches for some of the most influential mobile products of the last few years. His experience was amassed at some of the most reputable consumer technology publications out there, including GSMArena, TechAdvisor and Trusted Reviews.