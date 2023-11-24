Wait, Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $299? This is the Black Friday deal you've been waiting for

Samsung is coming up with ever more impressive deals as we move further into Black Friday but this new app-exclusive offer takes the cake, landing you the company's flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $299.

We'd already figured out how to bring the usually $1,199 smartphone down to $399 by way of Samsung's impressive trade-in Black Friday deals, which – with the right device to trade in – let you instantly knock $800 off the asking price. This new offer builds on that already-impressive discount by shaving off another $100 if you purchase the phone (with the trade-in) through the Shop Samsung app (available from the Google Play Store in the US). That's really all there is to it.

If you're still unsure what all the fuss is surrounding the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it happens to be one of the best phones currently on the market, thanks to its great performance, stunning display, versatile cameras, integrated S Pen stylus, and exceptional long-term software support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was $1,199.99 now $299.99 with Samsung instant trade-in via Shop Samsung app

Samsung's own instant trade-in offer serves up the biggest saving on one of its most expensive phones, with up to $800 off when supplying an accepting device (the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 yield the biggest payout). Just make sure to download and purchase through the Shop Samsung app to get the biggest discount.

Other Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals (US)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was $1,199.99 now $899.99 on Amazon

Score yourself a fully unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage for 25% off in this Black Friday deal from Amazon. With a gorgeous display, powerful chipset, and outstanding cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic choice; in fact, we rate it as one of the best phones money can buy, right now.

Other Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals (UK)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was £1,249.99 now £749.99 with Samsung instant trade-in

Samsung's own trade-in offer serves up to £500 off when supplying an accepting device (like the Galaxy S23 Plus or Z Fold 4). In return you get one of the most capable and versatile phones in the world.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was £1,249.99 now £891 on Amazon

You can drop the price on the Galaxy S23 Ultra by over £350, bringing it to its lowest price on Amazon UK to date. With a gorgeous display, powerful chipset, and outstanding cameras, we rate it as one of the best phones money can buy, right now.

