Quick! Amazon has slashed the price of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 for Black Friday
Don't flip over this great foldable deal
Now that the Black Friday deals are in full swing, it's a good time to snap up a foldable phone at a discount price. Right now the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on sale for $919 at Amazon in the US, slicing $100 off the ticket price. And over in Britain, the discounts are even more generous, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 down to £819 at Amazon UK, which is a big reduction of £339.
We're big fans of Samsung's vertically folding phone: as you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, the refinements to the phone's design over its predecessor make it one of the best foldable phones around.
Notably, the larger cover display means the Flip 5 is a lot more usable when closed, effectively overcoming the shortcomings of the Flip 4. Add in comprehensive software support, solid battery life, and plenty of performance, and you've got a flip phone that's ideal for 2023 and beyond. It can handle pretty much anything you throw at it, working well as an everyday phone to a photo-snapping machine and gaming platform.
Now with the price cut offered by Amazon, it's a very good time to pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 5, especially as we don't expect its likely successor to bring much more to the table in some 12 months' time. But if this deal doesn't catch your eye, then take a look at our best Amazon Black Friday deals and Samsung Black Friday deals.
Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals in your location.
Get the Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal in the US
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was
$1,119.99 now $919.99 at Amazon
One of the best foldable phones around, the Galaxy Z Fllip 5 is a refined flip phone for 2023, offering an impressive blend of slick design, performance, and battery life. And with $100 off at Amazon, it's more appealing than ever.
Get the Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal in the UK
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was
£1,158.99 now £819.99 at Amazon
Over in the UK, the Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is even more generous, cutting more than £300 off the rather slick foldable phone.
