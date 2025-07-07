Hold the phone: Samsung’s super-slim Galaxy S25 Edge just had 45% shaved off its price – it's only 2 months old!

I make it my mission at TechRadar to regularly seek out discounts on the best phones, and while it’s never that hard to find some tempting bargains, I’ve just stumbled upon one of the greatest phone deals I’ve seen in a long time.

The same week that Samsung is expected to reveal its next range of Galaxy Z devices, along with Amazon kicking off Prime Day 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge has seen a monumental price drop of 46%.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launched just a couple of months ago at the end of May. Originally the phone had a price tag wedging it between the S25 Plus and the S25 Ultra – making it a tricky sell in the process – but since its launch, I’ve started seeing regular price drops, the most recent coming on June 19. This deal I’ve found today eclipses that by some margin.

Make no mistake, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge isn’t a bad phone, but it sure is ambitious. Packing the thinnest design of Samsung’s non-foldable handsets, along with many of the specs that made the S25 Plus and Ultra so attractive (including the Ultra’s 200MP camera, a screen slightly bigger than the Plus, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that underpins both devices), the S25 Edge fits a unique niche, as it’s exceptionally lightweight and feels great in the hand.

It’s a gorgeous handset that I think is far nicer to look at than the standard S25 and the Plus, and at $998, it’s effectively cheaper than the rest of the S25 family of devices (even the base Galaxy S25, which is down to AU$1,135 right now) – and if this was the price the phone launched with, it’d absolutely be my pick of the bunch.

As much as I’m willing to recommend the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at this price, I highly recommend picking up a case at the same time. The phone’s impressive thinness might be compelling to you, but I was personally nervous about dropping it when using the Edge as my daily phone. Here are some good options:

My major criticism of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was that it’s an awkward fit in the Samsung range of phones. Conceptually closer to the Galaxy Z catalogue of experimental handsets, while sized below the Ultra (and axing the Ultra’s sharp design and Galaxy S Pen). Ultimately looking more like a premium version of the Plus, the Edge didn’t really feel unique enough to justify a mainline subtitle among its siblings.

A design more in-line with the top-end Ultra would have made it a compelling option for Samsung dieheards looking to cut costs, but instead the Galaxy S25 Edge focused its energy on thinness – to a fault. Its battery is the smallest of the entire range, at 3,900mAh, and it lacks the telephoto lens featured on all other S25 handsets (hence only two cameras on the back).

Personally, I think a casual user can forgive these two shortcomings easily, and neither presented a problem during my testing. I was taken by the gorgeous design more than anything else, but a power user may demand more high-end cameras or a longer-lasting battery life. Top of my list of wants is a more squared design like the Ultra, along with its anti-glare display.

If you’ve been holding out for a smartphone bargain, I wager you won’t see something this good for a while – unless it’s yet again another S25 Edge deal.