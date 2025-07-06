There’s Nothing to it: Optus is offering an epic deal on Nothing’s new phone and futuristic-looking set of headphones

Nothing’s first premium phone has just been announced, set to arrive on July 15. Like phones from mainstream manufacturers like Google or Samsung, there are some attractive preorder deals going for the Nothing Phone 3 – but none are quite as impressive as what Optus is offering.

Until July 8, 2024, customers purchasing the Nothing Phone 3 on a plan from Optus will get the Nothing Headphone 1 for free (that’s what they’re called – Nothing Headphone 1). This deal applies to 12, 24 and 36 month plans across any one of Optus’ four postpaid plan offerings.

Optus: free pair of Nothing Headphone 1 with any Nothing Phone 3 plan This new smartphone packs premium features that put it on par with the best from Apple and Samsung, including an impressive array of cameras, a gorgeous screen and a fast Snapdragon processor. Getting a phone like this with a pair of quality headphones is a steal, netting you a total saving of AU$549. You’ll need to sign up for an Optus postpaid plan to get this deal. Over 24 months on the smallest plan (AU$55p/m for 50GB data) with the 256GB handset, you’re looking at monthly repayments of AU$117.85. Minimum cost $1,563.40 | total cost after 24 months: AU$2,828.4

We’re still working on our review of the Nothing Phone 3 , but I used it all weekend – and to be honest, I’m really impressed with it and the new headphones. It’s difficult to form an opinion after less than a week or so, but my colleague Axel Metz has put out a hands-on with the Nothing Phone 3 piece, where he calls it a “veritable box of tricks”.

The Nothing Phone 3 has one of the most unique camera arrays you’re likely to see on a smartphone in 2025, with the lenses well spaced out across the back. The phone is fast and has a unique-looking operating system running above the standard Android platform. I’m already more impressed with it than earlier Nothing Phones that I’ve used, including the Phone 3a – which had been my most loved affordable phone of 2025 when it was first released.

Meanwhile, the headphones have also impressed me a bit, with lovely bass and rich sound that has me looking away from my pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones – if not for the audio, then for the great-feeling buttons that give you much more affirmative control. Our Nothing Headphone 1 review is more harsh than my view, criticising the headphones for their compressed sound and divisive looks, but there’s no denying that getting them without paying the big price is a good deal.

I’m aware their looks are divisive, but I love the fact Nothing has gone against the norm and produced such an eye-turning set of cans. Plus, they’re tuned by esteemed, high-end British audio company, KEF.

If you’re keen on this deal, we’d recommend acting fast, as it won’t be around after July 8. The phone will ship on July 15. If you’d like to compare deals, JB Hi-Fi is also offering an attractive Nothing Phone 3 bargain, including a AU$200 gift card when preordering the handset. This offer ends on July 14, right before delivery is scheduled on July 15.