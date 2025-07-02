Missed out on a new iPad during EOFY? Grab up to AU$112 off the latest 2025 models in this early Prime Day deal

The iPad 10.9 (2022) is an excellent tablet – the very best iPad for most people by our estimate. It's fantastically versatile, offering an experience that satisfies content consumers, students, and professionals alike. Now, the new-and-improved 2025 model has arrived. It retains everything we loved about the 2022 iPad – we mean it, it's identical – while upgrading its chipset to the A16 (from A14) for 50% faster performance and increasing its base storage to 128GB (from 64GB).

A brand new iPad for less than AU$500 gets the Amazon Prime Day sale off to a very strong start – especially since the sale doesn't begin until July 8. While only the Yellow 128GB model drops as low as AU$487, each colour option is 17% down to AU$499. And, if you need more storage, every colour of the 256GB model is receiving the full AU$112 saving.

Whether you just want to watch Disney Plus in the bath, type up notes or easily respond to emails on the train, this iPad is for you.

Every iPad has its audience. The iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) is for the serious professional, whether they're artists, video editors or financial advisors. For students and workers who want a true laptop replacement but don't want to splurge on the Pro, there's the Apple iPad Air 13-inch (2024). Then there's the Apple iPad mini A17 Pro (2024), which is an alternative for those looking for supreme performance within a smaller frame.

The 2025 iPad's strength lies in its ability to cater to such a broad user base. It might not lead Apple's tablet in size, power or display quality, but strikes the perfect balance between them all. It blends a beautiful display with portability and value, resulting in an excellent purchase – especially with this discount.

Don't write this iPad off if you're looking for a work tablet, either. It can handle quite the load with its new A16 chip, and you could put the savings from this deal toward a Magic Keyboard Folio to turn it into a portable laptop.