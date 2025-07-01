Forget Prime Day: Amazon has already dropped the improved 2024 Kindle Scribe to its lowest price yet

If you're in the market for a premium ereader, then I can't recommend the latest edition of the Kindle Scribe highly enough. Sure, it's an expensive epaper tablet, but if you can pick it up at a discounted price, there's really nothing quite like it out there.

And a week before Prime Day 2025 officially kicks off, Amazon AU has already produced the best Kindle deal yet – dropping the price of the Scribe by up to 31%. I say 'up to' because each variant has a different percentage off, with the best offer being on the 16GB Tungsten colourway that's now available for AU$449.

This offer is also available for New Zealand shoppers too, bringing the price down to NZ$469.41 with free shipping.

That's still a lot of money for the Kindle Scribe, but some shoppers might be able to save an additional AU$10 / NZ$10 if they use an "eligible" Citi or NAB card (the list is provided in the Terms via the product listing) and apply the code CARD10 at checkout.

I've been using the Kindle Scribe since the 2022 edition launched, then upgraded to the 2024 version soon after it was released in Australia in December last year. I love it!

My favourite feature is the ambient light sensor which automatically adjusts screen brightness depending on the light conditions where you're reading. So it's perfect indoors and out, in daylight or at night. Your eyes will thank you for it.

While it's mainly an ereader, it's one of the best screen and stylus combinations I've had the pleasure of using. Writing on the Kindle Scribe's screen in the best there is of any epaper tablet I've tested – and I've tested a fair few of those, from the Kobo Elipsa 2E to the reMarkable 2 and even several models from Onyx Boox.

It's one of the few E Ink writing tablets that has native MS Word support. And then there are the AI writing features – one to decipher your scribbles and convert them to text, the other to summarise the notes in a Notebook. Both work a charm – I use the latter a lot!

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

I admit that holding a 10-inch ereader isn't the most ergonomic thing to do as a reader, but if you can spare the change for its official folding case, you won't even need to hold it. I keep it propped up beside me in bed and read lying down on my side... yeah, that sounds weird now that I've written it out, but hey, I fall asleep easily enough while reading and Scribe goes into Sleep Mode in 30 minutes if there's no activity. Look, mum, no hands!

And if you want to jot notes in ebooks you're reading, you can do that now as well. There are two ways to do so – little boxes called Active Canvas and a Side Panel Margin (yes, that's what it's called, how original!) for longer notes.

The 2024 Kindle Scribe is my pick of the best premium ereader for good reason – Amazon has done well with this epaper writing tablet. My only complaint is that none of the Kindles now support Audible playback in Australia.

If that doesn't bother you, then grab the Scribe now – available in two colour options and three storage variants, all of which are discounted to their best prices yet. I don't think it's going to get any cheaper when Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off on July 8.