Your Kindle Scribe just became a better note-taking ereader with promised AI features rolling out widely now
Available now on old and new Kindle Scribes in the UK, Canada and Australia
- AI features on the 2024 Kindle Scribe were only available to US customers
- Latest firmware with AI features is now rolling out to users in the UK, Canada and Australia
- These features are now also available on the 2022 Kindle Scribe
When the Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) was released in December last year, I was rather miffed that the promised AI features weren't part of the package for users outside of the US. At the time, Amazon had no comment to make as to when the AI Summary and handwriting recognition features would be rolled out more widely, but that's now happened.
The latest firmware update (version 5.17.3) is now available to download on both the 2024 and 2022 Kindle Scribe models in the US, UK, Canada and Australia, meaning even the older model is now a far better note-taking device than before.
I've checked both the 2022 and 2024 models that I have but, at the time of publication, neither had the latest firmware available for download. However, Amazon has already listed it on its Help and Customer Service page in Australia where I am based, so it's only a matter of time before it gets pushed out to the devices itself. You can, of course, download the software package from the Amazon site in your region if you don't want to wait, but you will need to use the Send To Kindle service or email it to your Kindle to update your device.
Once installed, you should be able to see a star-like icon in your notebooks. Tapping this will give you two options: to 'Summarize' a note or to 'Refine writing'.
Read on, there's more
This firmware update also includes a new feature called Side Panel Margin. As the name suggests, this adds a side panel where you can write notes when you're reading an ebook. This feature is also part of the latest firmware rolling out to more users outside the US and is available for both the Scribe models.
The side panel feature is in addition to Active Canvas, which only adds a box for your handwritten note while also reformatting the page. The side panel is quite literally that: a full-length panel for your thoughts, with the ability to alter the width as much as you like.
A better note-taking tablet
This new update means the Kindle Scribe is now a far better e-paper tablet than it was, especially the 2022 original model. The promised rollout of the AI features brings the older Scribe on par with its successor and, given it's now cheaper to buy, it represents better value. I'm still partial to Kobo's Advanced Notebooks though, but I'm thrilled to see Amazon making an effort to make the Scribes more competitive.
The only bone I have to pick with Amazon now – only because I'm Aussie – is that none of the new Kindles now have Audible support Down Under. How about it then, Amazon?
