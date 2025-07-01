Skipped EOFY? I've found 6 early Prime Day deals that drop expensive tech to under AU$100

We've made it through the first month of winter, but with July comes a new financial year – and the conclusion of EOFY sales. Well, in theory. There’s still more than 90 top deals available in our live EOFY deal coverage, with some of the best headphones, top TVs and greatest phones all still seeing big discounts. Those kinds of big-ticket items will still cost you a pretty penny, though. If you're looking for useful tech that’s more budget-friendly right now, I've found six deals for you.

They come thanks to Amazon sales and the imminent arrival of the online retailer’s annual Prime Day event. Running for an extended seven days this year – from Monday 8 July to Sunday 14 July– Prime Day means there’ll be plenty of post end-of-financial-year deals for at least the first couple of weeks of July.

These six deals prioritise value. And, with everything from the market's top vertical mouse to one of the best power banks and even affordable home security options, these discounts offer something for everyone.

Save AU$47.95 Logitech Lift: was AU$129.95 now AU$82 at Amazon Are you spending long hours at your desk in the new financial year? This ergonomic mouse can help make being desk-bound a lot easier on your mousing arm. Perfect for small hands but still suitable for larger ones, it encourages better wrist posture. This reduces aches and tension in the wrist, shoulder and back. If you experience wrist, elbow, shoulder or back pain from extended regular mouse use, this unconventional design might make all the difference.

Save AU$53.10 Logitech Pop Keys mechanical wireless keyboard: was AU$149 now AU$95.90 at Amazon If your workspace needs a complete refresh, Logitech's Pop Keys wireless keyboard is an excellent choice – particularly in this professional-looking grey. It sports a typewriter-like design and eight swappable emoji keys for quick reactions. Running on two AAA batteries, it promises to last up to three years before you’ll need to replace them, and its mechanical keypresses are pretty satisfying.

Save AU$30 Was AU$79.99 now AU$49.99 at Amazon We believe this is the best MagSafe power bank available, making it perfect for anyone who owns an iPhone 12 or newer. It's also compatible with any Qi2-enabled Android phone or phone case. With the money you'll save on this deal, it's worth snagging a Qi2-enabled phone case if your phone's not compatible. Designed for easy on-the-go charging, its 10,000mAh battery should be enough to charge even larger smartphones twice.

Save AU$63 Philips Multigroom Series 7000 all-in-one trimmer: was AU$159 now AU$96 at Amazon Looking for a quick, easy trim? This multigroomer handles hair on any part of your body – from face, legs and shoulders to your head. This 38%-off deal offers stellar value, including 15 attachments and 26 different length settings. Its battery life looks equally impressive, with Philips claiming it can last up to four weeks on a single charge. Additionally, it's waterproof, allowing for fast, mess-free shaving in the shower.

Save AU$74 Blink Outdoor 4: was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is a more affordable alternative to a Ring security camera – and lasts up to two years when powered by two AA batteries. It comes with a simple, intuitive mobile app and good camera quality thanks to its 1080p sensor. Plus, it can store footage when paired with a Blink Sync module – a hub for all your Blink devices that offers storage, longer camera battery life and easy control of multiple cameras. The Blink Mini 2 plug-in camera is also available for just AU$50, down from its usual price of AU$99.