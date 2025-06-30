Samsung’s budget but brilliant Galaxy Tab A9 Plus tablet is hard to ignore in this early Prime Day Deal – just AU$238

EOFY deals might be wrapping up for 2025, but we’re starting to see a trickle of early Amazon Prime Day deals, with the sales event kicking off on July 8. One of the most attractive discounts I spotted while sipping my morning coffee has been applied to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus – which is just a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen for it.

Combining a discount and a coupon for this listing on Amazon, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal is hard to ignore, especially if you’ve been thinking about buying a tablet recently but don’t want to spend too much on it. It’s a step down from the incredible Galaxy Tab S series that I’ve long raved about, but the Tab A range is still worth considering for the savings alone.

Save AU$141 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was AU$379 now AU$238 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is built to be an accessible and affordable tablet, nestling in below the Tab S10 FE in the company’s range of devices. It lacks stylus support and its LCD screen only offers a 1200 x 1920 resolution, but it’s still a handy gadget to have around the home, especially with 64GB of onboard storage (expandable with a microSD card). I’d avoid this device if you need a tablet for your job or any content creation, but it’s a perfectly fine gadget for a child or for just casual use around the home. Remember to tick the ‘Apply AU$10 coupon’ box to get the best price.

We haven’t reviewed the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, but I have gone hands-on with it, and I’m pretty confident in calling it one of the best-value budget tablets on the market right now (though my pick would still be the base-model iPad which is, admittedly, a bit more expensive). Having originally released in late 2023, the device is expected to receive OS updates until 2026 and security updates until 2027, so although it’s not a particularly new device, it still has some decent support life in it.

At 11-inches in size, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has all of the important specs for casual home streaming and browsing. A nice (but not exceptional) screen, and a healthy 7,040mAh battery combine to make for a great tablet for using on the couch or off to the side of your desk.

There’s also nothing stopping you from also buying a book-style keyboard cover to effectively turn the Tab A9 Plus into a worthwhile laptop replacement – it’d be fine for things like Google Docs or Microsoft Word, but I wouldn’t recommend it as an art tablet or for any design applications.

Still, it’s cheaper than any iPad deal you’re likely to come across, even when Prime Day begins, and by cutting out some of the exceptional specs of the Galaxy Tab S10 range if you don’t need too much power, it’s quite competitive at the lower end.