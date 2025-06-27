These EOFY iPad deals are hard to ignore with up to 27% off – but hurry, the sale ends soon

The best iPads on the market, from Apple's most entry-level tablet to the all-powerful M4 iPad Pro 13-inch (2024), top our list of great tablets in Australia . While top Android tablets offer considerable competition, iPads remain the king of big-screen devices, with excellent discounts available during these final EOFY sales.

Whether you're looking for a basic device with a bigger display for streaming on the go or a true laptop replacement, these sales have an option to satisfy your needs. Plenty of deals are available, and while you can find more below, we've highlighted three of our favorites, starting with 27% off the 1TB iPad Air.

And if you happen to use your iPad for work, it’s tax deductible of course, so hold on to your receipts for when you do your filing. And that also means your savings are a little more in the end, coming to you in the form of your tax returns.

Save AU$500.01 Apple iPad Air: was AU$1,879 now AU$1,378.99 at Amazon You might think 1TB might be too much for an iPad, but at this price, you don't look a gift horse in the mouth. Currently AU$1.99 more expensive than the 512GB version, this deal brings this beast down to a very competitive price. Beyond its ample storage, this iPad is powerful enough to replace a laptop – you’ll just need to get a compatible keyboard folio or a Bluetooth keyboard. The M2 chip gives it some serious chops, it's Wi-Fi 6 enabled and comes with a USB-C port. Note that this deal is only for the Blue colorway, though the others are 20% off.

Save AU$112 Apple iPad 11-inch (2025): was AU$599 now AU$487 at The Good Guys While we haven't reviewed this specific model, it's an improved version of the iPad 10.9 (2022), which we have reviewed. This is just the new and improved version. Considering that the base model iPad earned itself 4.5 stars in our review, that makes this deal one worth serious consideration. The A16 chip is the big upgrade on this new iPad. While it doesn't offer Apple Intelligence features (the iPad Mini is the cheapest route to that), the new processor boosts this iPad's performance by 50% compared to the older model. Coming in a range of colours, it's everything the average person wants from their tablet – for less than AU$490.

Save AU$102 Apple iPad Mini 8.3-inch (2024): was AU$799 now AU$697 at JB Hi-Fi As mentioned, this iPad is the cheapest way to get Apple Intelligence on an Apple tablet. However, there's plenty more to like about the 7th generation iPad Mini, including its new AU$697 price tag. In our iPad Mini A17 Pro (2024) review, we said it offered a "premium mini tablet experience". Perfect for those who want supreme power without a massive screen, this tablet easily slips in and out of a bag. It's also a great buy for artists (or digital notetakers). As well as a beautiful display, it excels when paired with the Apple Pencil Pro.

Unsure which iPad is right for you? For a basic experience with an Apple device over a more affordable Android tablet, we recommend the 2021 10.2-inch iPad. It can be found for less than AU$400, though typically refurbished.

For those seeking a little more serious use, the 2025 iPad 11-inch A16 model (mentioned above) is the best choice. Thanks to its upgraded chip, it can now handle a fair amount of work, making it suitable for students and workers.

However, if you're going to be regularly using your tablet for more than light everyday browsing, streaming and the odd game, the M2 iPad Air is an easy choice. It has the extra power to play a few more games or run a couple of Adobe programs. And, as you can tell by its name, for those focused on creativity, gaming, media editing or multi-tasking workflows, the iPad Pro is the ideal choice.

Meanwhile, the newest iPad Mini is there for those who don't want a giant tablet taking up space in their bag – offering plenty of power and a beautiful display to give users the best of both worlds.

Other tablet deals worth considering:

Save AU$74 Onyx Boox Go 10.3: was AU$749 now AU$675 at Amazon This isn't a standard tablet; it's an ereader and writing tablet that's worth considering if you’ve been eyeing something like the reMarkable 2. While not a huge discount, E Ink tablets – both ereaders and note takers – rarely see significant price slashes (unless it’s a Kindle during Prime Day), making this the best available deal on a versatile Android 12 e-paper tablet.

Save AU$241 Samsung Galaxy Tab a9 Plus: was AU$479 now AU$238 at The Good Guys Want a big display for simple tasks like watching the best streaming services, reading the news and playing mobile games? Apple might be too expensive for your tastes, but this Galaxy Tab might be exactly what you're after. It doesn’t have the grunt of the Tab S series, but there’s more than enough power here for everyday tasks and some streaming. Use the Price Beat function for the full saving.