I'm a budget phone expert – these are the 3 affordable EOFY handset deals I'd recommend from just AU$560

I've tried a fair few of phones, including ultra-premium handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but I'm an expert when it comes to the best cheap phones. And, currently, three of my very favourite budget mobiles are seeing seriously enticing discounts during EOFY sales.

From the best cheap Samsung phone to the top budget iPhone, these more affordable handsets aren't necessarily slower, less durable versions of their high-end counterparts. They allow users to get the premium features they need – be it camera performance, gaming power or a cinema-worthy display – without paying for features they won't use

These EOFY deals offer up to AU$139 off the Samsung Galaxy A56, Google Pixel 9a and Apple iPhone 16e. No matter if you prefer iOS or Android, there are big savings to be had – but hurry, as these offers are likely to end June 30.

Google Pixel 9a: was AU$849 now AU$717 at The Good Guys Save AU$132 Google's 'a' series of phones is synonymous with value, almost eliminating the need for the full-fat Pixel. This newest model is no different. While we were harsh on it in our Google Pixel 9a review, our reviewer simply disliked its design, stating "it would be the perfect bargain phone if it wasn’t so dang ugly". And, while it's stellar across the board, its cameras are the star of the show. Listed for AU$747 originally, make sure to use the Price Beat function to get this full saving.

I've highlighted two great deals above and one that I really think is worth considering as its rare to see an Apple discount on new phones these days. You can't go wrong with any of them. However, if I were buying one device with cost in mind, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is an easy choice.

The fact is, the prices of flagship phones are reaching astronomical heights (the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to cost AU$2,149), and cheap phones are all about value. And I don't think any phone in this AU$500 to AU$1,000 price range offers better value than the Galaxy A56.

While 'jack of all trades and master of none' is often used as an insult, that's not the case here. I'd describe the Galaxy A56 as a master of all trades – improving on its stellar predecessor in every way and offering premium experiences across the board – particularly for the average user – including its equally beautiful and durable design, 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, six years of software support, helpful AI features and great camera results.

There is, however, one key area where the Galaxy A56 will fall short for some users – performance. If you're a mobile gamer or need extra power for intense tasks like video editing from the budget sphere, both the iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a are better choices.

