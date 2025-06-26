I'm a budget phone expert – these are the 3 affordable EOFY handset deals I'd recommend from just AU$560
Affordable heavy hitters from Samsung, Google, Apple and more
I've tried a fair few of phones, including ultra-premium handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but I'm an expert when it comes to the best cheap phones. And, currently, three of my very favourite budget mobiles are seeing seriously enticing discounts during EOFY sales.
From the best cheap Samsung phone to the top budget iPhone, these more affordable handsets aren't necessarily slower, less durable versions of their high-end counterparts. They allow users to get the premium features they need – be it camera performance, gaming power or a cinema-worthy display – without paying for features they won't use
These EOFY deals offer up to AU$139 off the Samsung Galaxy A56, Google Pixel 9a and Apple iPhone 16e. No matter if you prefer iOS or Android, there are big savings to be had – but hurry, as these offers are likely to end June 30.
Save AU$139
I consider this phone to be the number one mobile in the budget market – I've tested it myself. While its gaming power is lacking, it's the perfect choice for the average user. Its camera delivers excellent results in any lighting scenario, its 5,000mAh battery will easily last the day and its display rivals even flagship devices.
If you need more storage, both the 128GB and 256GB models are down AU$100 off at JB Hi-Fi and directly from Samsung.
Save AU$132
Google's 'a' series of phones is synonymous with value, almost eliminating the need for the full-fat Pixel. This newest model is no different. While we were harsh on it in our Google Pixel 9a review, our reviewer simply disliked its design, stating "it would be the perfect bargain phone if it wasn’t so dang ugly". And, while it's stellar across the board, its cameras are the star of the show. Listed for AU$747 originally, make sure to use the Price Beat function to get this full saving.
Save AU$13
This is one of my favourite Apple EOFY sales, despite the modest (or rather bare-bones) discount. Before going hands-on with the iPhone 16e, I was convinced the best budget iPhone on the market was a discounted iPhone 15 – but I was quickly proven wrong. It marks the cheapest route to Apple Intelligence features and offers a considerably longer-lasting battery than the iPhone 16. However, this deal on the iPhone 15 may be better if you want a more versatile camera, as the 16e sports a single 48MP rear lens.
If you miss out on this deal, it's just AU$987 from JB Hi-Fi.
I've highlighted two great deals above and one that I really think is worth considering as its rare to see an Apple discount on new phones these days. You can't go wrong with any of them. However, if I were buying one device with cost in mind, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is an easy choice.
The fact is, the prices of flagship phones are reaching astronomical heights (the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to cost AU$2,149), and cheap phones are all about value. And I don't think any phone in this AU$500 to AU$1,000 price range offers better value than the Galaxy A56.
While 'jack of all trades and master of none' is often used as an insult, that's not the case here. I'd describe the Galaxy A56 as a master of all trades – improving on its stellar predecessor in every way and offering premium experiences across the board – particularly for the average user – including its equally beautiful and durable design, 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, six years of software support, helpful AI features and great camera results.
There is, however, one key area where the Galaxy A56 will fall short for some users – performance. If you're a mobile gamer or need extra power for intense tasks like video editing from the budget sphere, both the iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a are better choices.
More affordable EOFY phone deals
While the above three are my top EOFY budget phone deals, there are a few others that I'd love to highlight – and I've tested them myself, so I know they're fabulous buys at their respective price points.
Save AU$352
Still the best cheap camera phone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro provides everything the average user could need, with a stylishly durable design, smooth performance and a premium array of cameras for a cheap phone.
Read my full Motorola Edge 50 Pro review.
Save AU$178.66
You may not be familiar with this phone (or brand), but it's one worth noting. A sub-brand of Xiaomi, the Poco F6 Pro is one of its high-quality mid-range devices, and I think it's the best cheap phone for mobile gaming thanks to its supreme power. However, you will have to deal with (and remove) some considerable bloatware initially.
Read my full Poco F6 Pro review.
Save AU$300
I didn't review this model, but having spent some time with it, I feel comfortable stating that it continues the Edge 50 series' excellence. Smaller than the rest of its family, it sports a gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED display as well as fast-charging capability, vibrant colour options and a long-lasting battery.
Read our full Motorola Edge 50 Neo review.
You might also like...
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.