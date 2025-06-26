Holy dust balls! The Dyson V8 has plummeted to its lowest-ever price for EOFY – at AU$327, I simply can’t ignore it

Never mind yesterday (June 25) when I wrote about the Dyson Big+Quiet Purifier Formaldehyde fan, which was at the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Dyson-exclusive model – the company’s V8 stick vacuum, notable for being a reliable sucker at a more generous price point than the rest of Dyson’s V-series range, is now at an all-time low during the EOFY sale season.

The Dyson V8 may be the entry point to the famed vacuum company’s stellar range of home cleaning devices, but it doesn’t skimp on features. Offering 115 watts of suction and an impressive 40 minutes of run time, it’s perfect for smaller homes that need quick cleanups. What’s more, Dyson promises no loss of suction with the V8 as the battery life begins to run low – it’s fade-free power until it’s time to recharge at the mains.

There are also three handy included attachments for cleaning specific surfaces and getting into tight spots, although you’ll get most use out of the Digital Motorbar, aka the main floor-cleaning head. If you have pets, the Hair Screw Tool will be a welcome addition to have as it sucks up hair and fur without tangles and can be used on floors and upholstery alike.

Keep in mind that the full discount relies on being an eBay Plus member – a 30-day free trial period is available, so you can snatch up this deal without paying anything extra. With a membership, use the coupon code PLUSSS to bring the cost down to AU$327.

Save AU$472 Dyson V8: was AU$799 now AU$327 at eBay Sure, it's currently the oldest model that Dyson offers in its V series vacuums, but it’s fitted with an upgraded V8 motor that can clean most small spaces. Alongside the main Motorbar cleaner head, you'll get the Hair Screw Tool and two other common attachments, making the V8 undeniably great value at this price. Remember to sign up for eBay Plus and use coupon code PLUSSS to get the full discount.

We've previously seen the Dyson V8 Origin Extra down to AU$317 – but that was back in October 2024 and included a different range of accessories. The lowest price we've seen for the standard V8 was in December, down to AU$329, which this deal obviously beats.

We updated our Dyson V8 review last year, and although the stick vacuum originally launched back in 2016, we still reckon it’s worth picking up as a reliable, entry-level cleaner. That being said, it’s not as powerful as some newer models and, being a small stick vacuum, you’ll need to empty the bin often if you use it in a larger space. A full recharge can also take up to five hours, which may prove annoying for a deep house clean, but it’s a perfectly fine appliance for a small home.

This discount is much more generous than what we’ve seen on Amazon or Dyson’s online store – though I’d still recommend scoping out both for comparison's sake when searching for attachments (or purchasing an air purifier or hair care device, while you’re at it).

Not too keen on how the Dyson V8 looks? The more barebones Origin version is also discounted to AU$329 with this same eBay Plus-dependant coupon code – though keep in mind you’ll only get the Motorbar cleaner head and combination tool, without the extra vacuum heads the standard model offers.

If you’re interested in a Dyson vacuum but want a little extra power, the V10 is also generously discounted – down to AU$549 from AU$1,299. Make sure you’re an eBay Plus member and use the code PLUSSS to get and additional AU$50 off.

Save AU$750 Dyson V10: was AU$1,299 now AU$549 at eBay Dyson’s eBay store is also offering a wonderful price on its capable V10 model. Already one of Dyson's more affordable vacuums, you get powerful suction (much better than the V8), well-designed attachments and a runtime of up to 60 minutes with the non-motorised attachments. At full price, we think it's worth splurging on the newer model over the V8, but I also understand budget is an important factor. Remember to sign up for eBay Plus and use coupon code PLUSSS to get the full discount.

And while we’re in Dyson land, there are a bunch of other great discounts that I think you shouldn’t miss, all of which are on Amazon currently: