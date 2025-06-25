It's big, it's quiet and it's Dyson's most expensive air purifier – but at 43% off for EOFY, it could be worth the splurge

Dyson has one of the largest catalogues of interesting-looking devices, often with capabilities just as impressive as their looks. Even by Dyson standards, however, none are perhaps as striking as the Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde – which is now down to AU$899 from its original, jaw-dropping price of AU$1,599.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde cuts right to the chase – it sure is a big air purifying fan, and with the ability to capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles, it’ll remove formaldehyde and other pollutants in an area of up to 100 square meters. It’s basically the ultimate home air purifier, and with a fairly quiet fan, it’s perfect for big rooms.

Save AU$700 Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde (Satin Dark Blue/Gold): was AU$1,599 now AU$899 at Dyson This isn’t the lowest price I’ve seen for this fan (during Black Friday 2024, a different colour dropped to only AU$750), but with AU$700 slashed from the price, I’m going to recommend it – especially given that this is the Dyson Store exclusive model, which comes with the unique blue and gold colourway and K-Carbon filter capable of capturing three times as much NO2 as the standard version’s Activated Carbon filter.

Though it’s big and will likely take up a corner in most rooms, it's quite effective at making the air in a large space much more breathable – oh, and unlike a lot of purifiers, at least it looks fairly classy. The non-exclusive Nickel/Prussian Blue option is also discounted at the Dyson online store, but only to AU$1,099.

In our Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review, we awarded the gigantic cooler and air cleaner combo four stars and a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval. We applauded its recognition of pollutants and its powerful fan, and even though it’s one of the bigger purifiers that Dyson makes, it’s fairly easy to move around thanks to built-in wheels on the bottom.

It also comes with a handy remote and MyDyson app support, perfect for making quick adjustments without even needing to go near the device.

All of this said, its bulky size might turn some buyers off, along with its high RRP – not that you’d have to worry about that with this discount.

