Wake up and smell the savings: these are the 5 best EOFY coffee machine deals to buy before June 30

Australians undeniably love their coffee, but if you’re buying a daily cuppa or two from cafes every day, it’s a habit that can add up to thousands of dollars a year. Many households have discovered that the sensible thing to do is to consider a top-quality coffee machine for the home – and the EOFY sales are the perfect time to do just that. And this tax season has been delivering some frankly excellent coffee machine deals, with models of all styles on the receiving end of significant discounts.

Whether you’re looking for a compact pod coffee machine for quick, fuss-free espresso, or you want to invest in a more professional-level manual machine to experiment with grind size or make the perfect piccolo latte, I’m confident I’ve found a quality selection of coffee machine deals to suit. What's the secret to my confidence, you ask? Well, I've been testing coffee machines for a few years now, so I know what to look for in not just the machine, but what make it a good deal too.

If you’re not convinced by my picks, however, then be sure to check out the full selections from our favourite retailers.

Retailers with EOFY coffee machine sales

Best EOFY coffee machine deals

Save AU$252 Sunbeam Origins Classic: was AU$829 now AU$577 at The Good Guys I’m in the process of reviewing this espresso machine (it should be published imminently) and I’ve found it to be a wonderful, affordable entry point to manual coffee making. It allows you to customise various stages of the brewing process, extracts a lovely espresso and I think the machine looks the part, too. Make sure to click the Price Beat button to get the deal price here.

Save AU$475 Nespresso Vertuo Creatista: was AU$1,099 now AU$624 at Amazon You can’t beat the convenience of a capsule coffee machine and our favourite is the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista. It’s a premium machine, make no mistake, and uses the Vertuo range of pods which are available in a range of cup sizes. A built-in milk tank and frother also ensures you get perfectly foamed milk for cappuccinos and lattes. There's up to AU$25 in extra coupon savings at Amazon, so make sure to redeem them to get the deal price here.

Save AU$489.90 De'Longhi La Specialista Touch: was AU$1,299 now AU$809.10 at De'Longhi If you have a smaller kitchen, but don’t like the idea of settling for a compact pod machine and prefer to get more hands-on with your coffee, this model from De’Longhi is for you. It takes up very little space, yet is brimming with useful features to help you extract a perfect cuppa with each use. It benefits from a smart tamping system that makes dosing and creating the perfect puck a piece of cake, and its steam wand is also top-quality. Just enter code TECH10 to get the full saving.

Save AU$300 Smeg BCC13: was AU$1,199 now AU$899 at Myer This model from Smeg is our favourite fully automatic coffee machine right now. It might look unassuming, but it’s capable of making a variety of drinks using the buttons along the top edge and it serves up a sensational, tasty drink each time. Plus, an external milk tank and hose system can be used for frothed milk, too.

Save AU$1,000 Breville the Oracle Touch: was AU$3,699 now AU$2,699 at Breville One of Breville’s most impressive machines, the Oracle Touch is a manual machine that automates a lot of the work – all you need to do is grind the beans and insert the portafilter – and it delivers a beautiful coffee time after time. It can make a long list of coffee-based drink recipes, each of which can be customised to your liking. Use our exclusive code BREVFUTURE10 to save an extra 10% at checkout and get the deal price here.