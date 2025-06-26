Keep your eyes on the road and save AU$200 on a premium dash cam this EOFY

I conduct a lot of car reviews for TechRadar, from budget-minded models like the MG4 to the fast and luxurious Hyundai Ioniq 5N, so I’m a big fan of the best dash cams in the case of an emergency (and for capturing footage of my journeys). Of the dozens of recently released dash cams out there in the world (and those that can be picked up in the EOFY sales), one has caught my eye above the others: the Vantrue E360, which is currently available with a AU$200 discount.

The E360 is among the most expensive dash cams offered by Vantrue, but its high price is justified. This dash cam boasts a panoramic view inside the car, with dual cameras on the sides, each with a 210º viewing angle to capture a complete surround-view of your cabin. Simultaneous recordings can even be stitched together into a single video.

You might see it as a gimmick, but this feature means you’re also capturing footage outside your passenger windows, meaning if somebody starts trying to open your window while you're away or T-bones your car in an accident, you’ll capture the incident from a single device.

Save AU$200 Vantrue E360: was AU$649.99 now AU$449.99 at Amazon On top of offering a unique recording trick, the Vantrue E360 also offers 5.2K resolution capture, 5GHz W-Fi connectivity with optional LTE, night vision and voice control, along with an integrated touchscreen for making quick adjustments. Even without the panoramic recording feature, this is a generous assortment of features in a dash cam. Don’t forget to tick the Apply AU$200 coupon box on the Amazon listing to get the discount.

If you’re after a more complete solution, then I’d usher you in the direction of the Vantrue E360 Ace – which offers the great specs of the standard E360, along with a separate rear-facing camera for the back of your car. There’s also a selfie stick/tripod in the Ace kit, intended to turn the device into a hybrid action camera. The Ace is also available with a coupon to bring the price down.

In our Vantrue E360 review, we awarded the dash cam a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval, though noted it’s a bit of a niche product. Our reviewer was taken by the quality design and range of features, and was impressed with the crystal-clear footage provided along with how well the integrated touch screen worked.

It’s also a fairly easy device to set up, even when factoring in the extra wiring used by the rear-facing camera. Even if you’re not going to use the stitched-together 360º view offered by the E360’s cameras, other modes of capture are available, including just recording what’s in front of your car, like any normal dash cam.

All of this said, we noted the videos recorded by the E360 (particularly ones stitching camera feeds together) tend to take up a lot of space due to large file sizes, which might prove tedious – so consider picking up a high-capacity storage card while you’re shopping (the E360 supports an up to 1TB microSD card).