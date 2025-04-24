Vantrue's versatile E360 dash cam shoots true 360-degree video in 5.2K, plus it doubles up for handheld use

Twin 210-degree cameras provide complete coverage, with 5.2K video

A rear 2.7K camera comes in the box too

The main camera can be disattached and used as a regular 360 camera

Vantrue might have created the most versatile and fun dash cam we've seen yet – the triple camera Element 360 (E360).

Its front camera features twin 210-degree lenses that combine for complete 360-degree coverage of the front and cabin of a vehicle, outputting 5.2K video (presumably that's the combination of what is effectively two 2.7K cameras).

That main 360 camera is complemented by a rear 2.7K camera with ultra-wide 165 degree view, which is designed to be positioned on your rear windscreen to cover off any blindspots from the main camera's front and cabin view.

And here's a neat party piece – the front onboard camera unit of the Element 360 (more commonly known as the E360) is easily removable from a vehicle for use as a regular handheld 360 camera, much like the offerings from Insta360 and GoPro.

For such uses, the E360 can be attached to Vantrue's handheld mount – a selfie stick with tripod feet (included in the pricier E360 Ace bundle), armed with batteries that can power the camera for up to four hours of record time.

We wouldn't expect the E360 to replace a dedicated 360 camera like the powerful Insta360 X5, but it's a fun feature for users who want the capture the personal touch to their journeys in addition to the dash cam's primary purpose.

The E360 costs $349.99 / £269.99 at Amazon, while the E360 Ace, which adds the handheld mount, costs $459.99 / £359.99 at Amazon – we've seen sizable discounts on those prices already.

Dash cam fun, on board smarts

Vantrue's E360 is a versatile onboard and regular 360 camera, but it's also backed up by the sort of tech we'd expect from a serious dash cam.

It features the current generation Sony Starvis 2 sensor, HDR video, a quad-core processor, decent night vision capabilities and 15 seconds pre-recording activated by motion detection, complete with GPS data.

The front camera features a touchscreen, but it can also be voice controlled through basic prompts, while a 24-hour parking mode is available, provided the E360 is hardwired into the vehicle.

However, it's the main camera's 360-degree coverage with seamless stitching for a distrotion-free 5.2K video output, plus its unique handheld mode, that really stand out.

We're currently conducting an in-depth review of the Vantrue E360 which will be published soon. From our experiences with other Vantrue dash cams such as the E1 Pro, we expect good things. We can't speak of its quality as a regular 360 camera – however, it's unlikely to challenge the Insta360 X5, our favorite dedicated 360 degree camera.