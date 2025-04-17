This small, affordable 4K dash cam has a unique ‘enhance’ trick for license plates and signs

Vantrue updates its mini E1 with 4K video and a 158-degree lens

'PlatePix' tech enhances the clarity of crucial details such as license plates

It's also equipped with GPS and voice control features, plus Vantrue's app

Vantrue has unveiled the latest version of its compact E1 series of dash cams, the E1 Pro, and it's equipped with a feature that makes perfect sense for a dash cam – enhanced license plate recognition.

The latest model, which already features more detailed 4K video than the original model, uses Vantrue's 'PlatePix' software to improve the clarity of the details that matter most for dash cam footage, namely license plates of the cars around you.

Combined with a bright f/1.8 aperture lens, circular polarizer filter (included), 158-degree wide-angle perspective and Vantrue's Night Vision mode, the E1 Pro's PlatePix tech should deliver some of the clearest video footage of crucial details both day and night.

The cherry on the cake is the competitive price of the GPS-equipped E1 Pro; $149.99 / £129.99 at Amazon, with $20 / £20 discounts available at the time of writing.

(Image credit: Vantrue)

The new budget dash cam to beat?

Vantrue has been in the dash cam game for 10 years now, consistently delivering solid products that score well in our in-depth reviews, including the original E1. Its latest model could cement the company's reputation in this space.

The E1 Pro looks like a solid update of the E1, delivering higher resolution video and a raft of improvements, all in a compact and affordable package.

There's 4K video up to 30fps that can be enhanced using Vantrue's PlatePix tech, to make crucial details clearer. Vantrue describes the output as "4K HDR video that is 50% clearer than standard 4K HDR."

We also get the latest Sony Starvis 2 sensor utilized by most of the best dash cams, a bright f/1.8 aperture lens, wider-than-most 158 degree perspective, and seemingly decent image quality in low light through the Night Vision mode. All videos can also be tagged with GPS data.

Vantrue includes a circular polarizer filter with the E1 Pro – it's the most effective tool for cutting out reflections that could otherwise obscure crucial details, including from your own windscreen.

5G Wi-Fi should enable quick image uploads and reliable voice command support, while a 'Buffered Parking Mode' can record 15 seconds before and 30 seconds after motion is detected, though you'll need a hardwire kit for this feature.

This all sounds very impressive for a dash cam that's currently available for $129.99 at Amazon US (applying a $20 voucher at check out), or £109.99 at Amazon UK (applying a £20 voucher). The E1 Pro with hardwire kit is available via that same link, for only a little extra.

We're currently reviewing the E1 Pro and will share our verdict soon, but based on its specs alone, you'll struggle to find a better dash cam for the money. Our in-depth testing will reveal if the E1 Pro delivers for real world use.