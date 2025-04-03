Latest Android Auto update could turn your car’s cameras into a free dash cam

News
By published

Is this Android Auto's best update yet?

Android Auto&#039;s new update working in a cartoon car.
(Image credit: Google)
  • Android Auto has a new free dash cam app
  • It uses the car's in-built cameras to capture the road
  • Car manufacturers will need to customize the app for their cars

If you want to add some extra security to your car or keep a record of what’s happening on the road while you drive, then you’ve probably thought about picking up one of the best dash cams. But you might soon be able to rely just on your car’s in-built cameras and Android Auto to do the job.

That’s because Google has recently rolled out a new free Dashcam App via Android Auto, which car manufacturers can easily integrate into the services their vehicles offer (spotted by Android Authority).

A few cars already include dash cam services using their cameras, but these had to be designed by each car maker.

With Google offering this generic service via Android Auto, many drivers are hoping – us included – that manufacturers yet to add this kind of service to their vehicles finally will because Google has made the process much simpler for them.

Ombar DC42 Dash Cam

With Android Auto you may no longer need a dash cam (Image credit: Future)

The documentation Google has released is quite in-depth because it’s aimed at software developers looking to adapt its app to fit their vehicles, so we’ve parsed through it and picked some highlights.

For example, the app recommends you use external storage to keep video recordings so you don’t instantly fill your car’s internal storage. We also know that the dash cam service will start automatically when it detects certain triggers, like driving over a certain speed. These customization options potentially let you design your ideal dash cam setup depending on your needs.

Developers can also set up options for notifications, limits on how long files will be stored for before being deleted, and a ‘streaming_module’ reference has us thinking you might be able to remotely view your car’s dash cam clips remotely from another device.

Android Auto

Android Auto already has plenty of useful tools (Image credit: Google Play)

Now, Google’s Android Auto app system isn’t quite as perfect as an actual dash cam.

For one, this new system will only work if your car has cameras, and if it does, the cameras don’t usually look at what’s happening inside the car – something you can get from dash cams.

For another, you can’t simply install Android Auto’s dash cam today – you’ll have to wait for your vehicle to get support for it in an update.

But as more vehicles boast cameras to help with parking, basic self-driving capabilities, road sign detection, and other driver-assistance features, this Android Auto update will be a big upgrade for many of our cars and could quickly become one of Android Auto’s best features.

You might also like

Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector
Senior Staff Writer, News

Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about dash cams
Viofo A329 Dash Cam

Is frame rate important for dash cam footage? I compared 30fps and 60fps clips from a 4K camera to find out
Ombar DC42 Dash Cam

I love the twin cameras and 4K clarity of the Ombar DC42 Dash Cam, and it's cheap too
Password security

Watch out - those PDFs lurking in your inbox could be a major security risk
See more latest
Most Popular
Password security
Watch out - those PDFs lurking in your inbox could be a major security risk
A podcast studio
I tried the latest update to NotebookLM and it’s never been easier to make an AI podcast out of other people’s articles, for better or worse
A sticky note on a laptop reading &quot;password 12345678&quot;
Businesses still haven’t stopped using weak passwords, and it’s getting super risky
Samsung QN90F seen from an angle showing image of soup bowl
Samsung is being weirdly cagey about supporting Netflix's big HDR upgrade that's basically custom-made for its TVs
JetKVM, KVM over IP module
JetKVM is an exciting, tiny open source KVM over IP module that sold almost 100,000 units and it even has a rare RJ11 port
Why you should replace your Kaspersky antivirus
Mario Kart World
The Nintendo Switch 2 will feature DLSS and ray tracing, but we don't know which games support it
Apple Watch Ultra 2 on wrist showing a timer
Apple patents motion-predicting technology that can count reps and identify exercises during a workout
Sergii Figurnyi
Tuta Mail could soon be your default iOS mail app – but only after filing a complaint against Apple
Android phone malware
Dodgy Android smartphones are being preloaded with Triada malware