It's not too late to save: I’ve been tracking EOFY headphone deals all month, and 5 of my favourites are still up for grabs
Over-ears, in-ears, Sony, Bose – they’re all here
In case you weren’t aware, it’s 30 June, making today the final day of the EOFY sales in Australia. With that, we’re expecting the deluge of deals to come to a close at the stroke of midnight tonight, so the clock is ticking to secure yourself a bargain before we say hello to the new financial year.
There’s been no shortage of excellent discounts throughout the month, and the product category I’ve been keeping a particularly close eye on – and which has definitely been delivering when it comes to sensational savings – is headphones.
Earlier in the month, an extra coupon code at The Good Guys brought my favourite Sonos Ace over-ears down to a tantalising price, but that code has since expired. You can still grab them for AU$499, which I think is a great price, but I’ve found five other deals on top-performing pairs that all come in under AU$400.
I’ve included over-ears, in-ears and even a wired pair of in-ear headphones for your consideration. So, without further ado.
One of the outright standout deals of the entire EOFY period is this exceedingly low price on the stupendous Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. It’s made possible through a combination of a generous initial discount from Bose and an extra 10% saving thanks to our exclusive (and unique) Bose coupon code. We’ve spoken so highly of these headphones for so long, as they deliver a wonderful, engaging sound and truly effective noise-blocking abilities. Generate yourself a unique code here and then snap them up before it’s too late.
They’ve now fended off two successor models to remain our favourite pair of over-ear headphones for most people. The Sony XM4s do so much right: they’re comfortable, sport a travel-friendly design, sound fantastic and their ANC performance can still hold up against fresher competition. As an all-rounder, they’re simply unbeatable, especially at this price.
Other stores:
Looking for affordable, effective ANC from a smaller form factor? Look no further than the Sony WF-C710N in-ears. We said in our Sony WF-C710N review that they offer the best ANC at this price point and, as expected, you’re also getting the wonderful Sony sound. We would’ve loved to have seen LDAC support for higher-quality streaming, but otherwise, they’re a pretty perfect package.
Other stores:
Our absolute favourite pair of wireless in-ear headphones, the Technics EAH-AZ100 serve up a sound that is as detailed, engaging and energetic as you can currently get without spending extortionate sums of money. They’re incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time, are packed with useful features including triple-point connectivity and we’re also big fans of how they look. With AU$100 off for EOFY, they’re a certified bargain.
Other stores
• JB Hi-Fi
The majority of us might value wireless connectivity and convenience, but there’s still a place in this world for wired headphones, and the Sennheiser IE200 are an excellent, affordable example. You will likely need a 3.5mm-to-USB or -Lightning adapter (or one of the best headphone DACs) to get them connected to your phone, but do so and you’ll be rewarded with a gorgeous, high-fidelity sound. And, being Sennheiser, they’re impeccably built and are super comfortable to wear for longer sessions.
Other stores:
Retailers with EOFY headphone discounts
Not totally sold on any of my picks above? Check out the retailers below for more EOFY headphone deals
