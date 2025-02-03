Verizon's new Galaxy S25 deal just changed the game - it's now free without a trade-in

Verizon's opening Galaxy S25 deal was already good, but it required a trade-in to get one of these exceptional new flagships for free. Today, however, the carrier has just waived that criteria completely.

Presumedly for a limited time, you can now get a free Samsung Galaxy S25 alongside a new line on either an unlimited Plus or Ultimate plan – as well as a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Tab S9 FE as bonus gifts.

The great thing about this new deal, aside from the fact you don't need to trade, is that it's available on both the mid-tier Plus plan as well as the higher-end Ultimate plan. That means you don't need that annoying trade-in, but you can also skip over the super-pricey Ultimate plan in favor of the more budget-friendly Plus plan if you want to save some cash.

Verizon Galaxy S25 deal

Samsung Galaxy S25: free with a new unlimited line, plus free Galaxy Watch 7 and tablet at Verizon

Verizon has just significantly upped its opening Galaxy S25 deals - now giving the device away for free alongside a new line on an unlimited Plus or Ultimate plan. Previously, you needed to trade in to get a free device so this is a much more accessible promotion - and you can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE as bonus gifts if you're willing to pay a bit extra ($15/mo) for their cellular lines.

If you want to save some cash on your plan, you can instead opt to get the Galaxy S25 for $5/mo alongside the carrier's basic unlimited Welcome plan. Depending on your use case, this could be handy if you're not covered by Verizon's super-speedy 5G Wideband network.

It's worth noting, however, that the higher-end plans come with discounted accessory cellular lines so it's probably worth checking those out if you're planning on doubling up your phone with the smartwatch and tablet that are on offer here too.

Want to see what else is available this week? Check out our main Galaxy S25 deals and Verizon deals pages.