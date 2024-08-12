Verizon just quietly re-listed its best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal ever

If you've been thinking about picking up the Galaxy S24, Verizon has just re-listed the best deal we've seen from the carrier on this excellent flagship.

Right now, not only can you get the Galaxy S24 for free alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan, but Verizon will also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatch and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet - two accessories that are worth over $700 combined.

Unusually for carrier cell phone deals, this Galaxy S24 deal at Verizon doesn't need the trade-in criteria that we usually see with this type of promotion. All you need is a new line on either a Verizon Plus or Verizon Ultimate unlimited line and you're eligible for a free phone and accessories.

If you claim your freebies here, however, note that you'll also need to pay for their accessory cellular lines, which usually come in at $5/mo for smartwatches and $15/mo for tablets. This isn't exactly a hidden stipulation, but it means that you'll incur some costs throughout your plan, even if the physical devices themselves are free upfront.

Samsung Galaxy S24 deal at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S24: free with new unlimited line, plus free tablet and Galaxy Watch at Verizon

Are the accessories worth picking up?

The two accessories offered alongside the Galaxy S24 at Verizon are the latest Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Both are the latest devices in their respective ranges.

The Galaxy Watch 7 retails at $349 for the cellular LTE version and includes extremely speedy performance, a new bio-sensor, and a sleek bezel-less design. If you're looking for a powerful smartwatch to handle all the latest fitness, lifestyle, and work tasks, then the Watch 7 is more than capable. Paying $5 per month for a 3-year plan means you essentially pick this one up for just $180, which is an absolute steal for the LTE cellular version.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a mid-range tablet featuring a 10.9-inch 1440p display, 128GB of internal storage, and a 2GHz octa-core chipset. It retails at $549 for the LTE version so it's not a cheap accessory by any stretch of the imagination.

It isn't, however, a super high-end tablet like the standard Tab S9 so don't expect incredible desktop-like performance. It's a nicely sized tablet that's perfect for watching videos, browsing, or doing relatively lightweight browser-based tasks.

