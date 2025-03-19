Selling out: Samsung's incredible Galaxy S25 Ultra deal is still up for grabs - get $300 off upfront or a $900 trade rebate

My favorite deal on this excellent device is almost gone

Just a quick PSA, folks - Samsung's absolutely awesome deal on the equally awesome Galaxy S25 Ultra is still up for grabs today, but I suspect it'll sell out soon.

The deal in question is the choice between a hefty trade-in rebate of up to $900 or a $300 upfront discount. This is the best deal I've seen yet on the device from the official retailer, and definitely worth checking out if you're looking for a discount on this admittedly pricey flagship.

This particular deal is only available on the Samsung exclusive colors; of which two have already sold out on the official site. As of writing, only the Titanium Jetblack color is still in stock with immediate delivery and it seems it'll likely sell out at some point soon if this deal sticks around.

Of the two promotions available here, obviously the trade-in rebate is the bigger saving. I'm a huge fan of the alternate upfront discount, however, since it gives the chance for those without highly-valued phones to get a record-low price. It's rare to see discounts this good on brand new flagships so this one's an easy recommendation if you still haven't picked up one of these outstanding devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $900 instant trade-in credit or $300 off upfront credit at Samsung
Samsung has been offering incredible deals on the new Galaxy S25 Ultra since launch, but this week's promo is easily the best yet. Not only can you still get the massive trade-in rebate of up to $900 off, but there's also the option to get a flat $300 discount instead. The latter brings this stunning device down to its lowest-ever upfront price, which is particularly handy if you're buying an unlocked device outright.

Head on over to our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review if you want a full run-down of this excellent flagship. As an overview, we recommend the device based on its flawless design, expansive display, and excellent battery life. We weren't bowled over by the generative AI features, but those are easy to overlook if you're just simply looking for a powerful, high-end device that delivers on the hardware side.

Want to see what else is available this week? Head on over to our main cell phone deals page.

