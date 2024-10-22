Say yes to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and get a free Galaxy Watch FE

One of the best tech combos is a mobile phone paired with a handy smartwatch. In this latest deal, we've spotted you can get exactly that as when you pick up the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE at Mobiles you get a free Galaxy Watch FE.

The deal requires signing up to a monthly contract but there are plenty of options available on the Vodafone and ID mobile networks, with prices starting at £14 per month and upfront costs from £9. Having an excellent smartwatch thrown in really sweetens the deal, especially as the Galaxy Watch FE retails at £199 so this is one incredible freebie.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE + free Galaxy Watch FE: now from £14 per month at Mobiles

When you buy the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 FE mobile phone, you'll also bag a free smartwatch. To take advantage of the deal, you need to commit to a monthly contract on the Vodafone or ID Mobile network, but you can choose from several deals to suit how much data you want and whether you want a low upfront cost or monthly fee. The smartwatch is a great partner to a Samsung mobile phone and will help you stay connected with notifications and useful health and fitness features.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review, we praised the "impressive performance and brilliant battery life at an easy-to-stomach price" on the new handset. The phone retails at £649 although you'll need to commit to a monthly contract rather than a one-off purchase.

We love the phone's Samsung AI features such as photo editing, transcription, and text-generating tools. These make our lives easier enabling us to spend more time doing the things we love.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an ideal budget-friendly option but it will still set you back £199 if purchased separately. Throwing it in for free makes this one of the best deals we've seen on a phone in a while.

