Samsung's best budget phone just dropped in price with limited time deal

With a lot of the latest features from flagship phones of previous years now appearing in budget phones, it's a great time to get one of the best cheap phones. If you want more money off an already affordable phone, then you can now get the Samsung Galaxy A35 at Amazon for $349.99 (was $399.99).

The phone is available in both Navy and Lilac, with a few more dollars discount on the latter. If you'd like the phone as well as a pair of Samsung Buds FE then the combo deal is discounted from $499.98 to a new low of $429.98. The earbuds are $99.99 on their own so buying them together will save you some money.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy A35 deal

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Samsung's budget pick has a fantastic AMOLED display for punchy images and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. IP67 water resistance is another big plus, especially if you spend a lot of time around the pool this summer. It's a solid $50 discount on an already budget-friendly phone making it one of the best deals right now.

When we got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy A35 for review we found that it "exceeds its price tag with a great-looking display, impressive gaming performance and highly customizable software". You really do get a lot of phone for your money.

Samsung’s fantastic display tech is shining brightly on the Galaxy A35. The bright and vibrant screen makes it perfect for anyone who considers their phone to be a glorified Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus-streaming device. It also has a decent camera and reasonable performance for the price, just don't expect to be able to play demanding games. But as an affordable daily device, it's hard to beat at this price.

