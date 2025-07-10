I've compared preorder offers for Samsung's new Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE – these Aussie stores have the absolute best deals

As happens a few times a year now, we've once again entered a frenzied season of Samsung phone releases, with the Korean tech giant having just unveiled its latest slew of foldables – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and all-new budget-oriented Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, all of which are now up for preorder. There’s also some new watches in the Galaxy Watch 8 range, but here we’re talking exclusively about the foldables and the best bargains to be found Down Under.

All three phones are available for preorder now from Australian telcos and tech retailers, with the devices officially releasing on August 1. They’re available in a wide range of colours and with several storage options.

Considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is continuing the tradition of being the most expensive smartphone available in Australia, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is not a cheap handset either, if you're thinking of upgrading to either, preordering can make it far more affordable – or at least ensure you get some worthwhile bonuses. Additionally, if you want a funky handset with a lower price, we’d recommend the Z Flip 7 FE, which packs a lot of the same tech as the Z Flip 6 (using an Exynos chip instead of a Snapdragon) but without the high cost of the 7.

We’ve highlighted all the best preorder deals below, but I’d recommend acting quick – as once the phones have released, it's unlikely we'll see better offers for at least a few months. We’d also recommend checking out the best phone plans to pair with your new foldable, or reading our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE review before making up your mind.

Overall best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder deal

Recommended Amazon: Get a bonus storage upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 plus AU$300 Amazon store credit Amazon is offering an attractive storage upgrade deal, netting customers the 512GB Z Fold 7 for the price of the 256GB version, saving AU$200. You’ll also get AU$300 Amazon credit which you can spend on the retailer’s website.

Other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: preorder to receive a free storage upgrade worth AU$200 Samsung’s exclusive deal scores you the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB – only AU$2,899 – saving AU$200 in total. The Mint colourway is exclusive to the Samsung store too and is perfect if you want a more unique-looking handset. On top of this, preordering the Z Fold 7 will net you 30% off eligible wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds.

Vodafone: Save up to AU$300 when preordering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on a plan Vodafone is offering one of the more compelling Galaxy Z Fold 7 Preorder deals around. Preordering the Z Fold 7 with an eligible 24 or 36-month Vodafone plan will score you AU$300 in savings over the course of your repayment period with the 512GB and 1TB models, or AU$250 with the 256GB model. You’ll also receive up to AU$700 bonus trade-in value when sending through your old handset. Monthly cost (512GB model, 24 months): AU169.62

Total cost on a 24-month plan: AU$4,070.88

Minimum cost: AU$2,952

Optus: Get AU$800 in Samsung eStore credit when preordering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Optus is offering a brilliant deal for those looking to upgrade their wearables at the same time as their phone and plan. Preordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 through Optus, attached to an eligible Optus plan, will net you an AU$800 credit that can be spent on the Samsung eStore. Monthly cost: AU$175.78

Total cost on a 24-month plan: AU$4,194.72

Minimum cost: AU$2,953.72

JB Hi-Fi: Get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB option Similar to other retailers, JB Hi-Fi is offering an 'upgrade at no extra charge' deal. The 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available for the price of the 256GB model, and if you want the 1TB option, you’ll find that it’s available for only AU$3,149 (down from AU$3,549).

Overall best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deal

Recommended Samsung: Get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, plus an exclusive colourway and 30% off eligible wearables The 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 can be preordered for the price of the 256GB model through Samsung directly, saving you AU$200 and bringing the price down to AU$1,799. Purchase through Samsung and you can nab the exclusive Mint colourway. Additionally, preordering the Z Flip 7 from Samsung directly entitles you to 30% off eligible wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 8 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds.

Other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals

Amazon: Get a free storage upgrade and AU$300 bonus credit Amazon offers a similar deal to many other retailers, with a free storage upgrade for the 256GB Z Flip 7 to 512GB (saving you AU$200 if you were to pay full price). On top of this, you’ll also get additional AU$300 Amazon store credit to spend.

Optus: Get a Samsung eStore voucher when preordering the Z Flip 7 You can’t keep the teal telco away from a deal. When preordering either the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Optus will issue you a AU$500 credit to spend on a Galaxy device through the Samsung eStore. Monthly cost (256GB / 24 months): AU$129.94

Total cost on a 24-month plan: AU$3118.56

Minimum cost: AU$1,853.56

Vodafone: Get AU$250 back over the course of your Z Flip 7 plan Vodafone’s offering a pretty sweet deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, effectively netting customers a AU$250 saving across their payment period when attached to an eligible Vodafone plan (either 24 or 36-months). You’ll also receive up to AU$500 bonus trade-in value when sending through your old smartphone. Monthly cost (256GB / 24 months): AU$117.53

Total cost on a 24-month plan: AU$2.820.72

Minimum cost: AU$1,852

JB Hi-Fi: Get a bonus JB Hi-Fi gift card and a free storage upgrade JB Hi-Fi is no stranger to a bargain, and with the Z Flip 7, the retailer is offering a pretty good deal. Preordering the Z Flip 7 through JB Hi-Fi will reward you with a AU$300 bonus JB Hi-Fi gift card. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB is also available for the price of the 256GB model.

Overall best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorder deal

Recommended Vodafone: Save AU$600 when purchasing the Z Flip 7 FE on a payment plan Yep, you read that right. Purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will score you a AU$600 saving over the course of a 24 or 36-month payment period when paired with an eligible mobile plan. It’s a remarkable saving, particularly for the budget-focused foldable. Monthly cost (256GB / 24 months): AU$127.33

Total cost on a 24-month plan: AU$2,270.88

Minimum cost: AU$1,626.88

Other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorder deals

Amazon: Get a free storage upgrade and AU$200 bonus credit Similar to other offers we've discussed, Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with a free storage upgrade – meaning you'll save AU$100 by getting the 256GB model for the price of the AU$1,499 128GB version. On top of this, buying the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE through Amazon will score you a AU$200 store credit.

Samsung: Get a free storage upgrade from 128GB to 256GB and 30% off eligible wearables Samsung's offering a pretty attractive deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, with the 256GB model available for the price of the 128GB device – effectively a AU$100 saving with an AU$1,499 total cost. Additionally, you can save up to 30% when bundling your purchase with new Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds wearables.

JB Hi-Fi: Get a bonus JB Hi-Fi gift card and a free storage upgrade JB Hi-Fi's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE deal includes a bonus AU$200 JB Hi-Fi gift card with your purchase, along with a free storage upgrade. You'll get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB device, saving you AU$100 with a total cost of AU$1,499 phone.

What’s new with Samsung’s latest foldables?

Samsung’s latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, mark substantial design and usability upgrades over their predecessors – pushing the boundaries of what a foldable phone can be.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is thinner, lighter and more refined than ever, measuring just 8.9mm thick when closed and weighing only 215 grams. It unfolds into a stunning 8-inch AMOLED display that rivals the iPad Mini in size, making it perfect for multitasking, gaming and media. Complementing this is the larger 6.5-inch outer display with a more traditional 21:9 aspect ratio, bringing it closer to a 'standard' smartphone when folded.

One of the Fold 7’s headline features is its upgraded camera system, led by a 200MP wide sensor previously reserved for the S25 Ultra. This delivers incredible photo detail and improved image quality, especially when pixel-binned to 12MP. There's also a sharper 10MP inner selfie camera and a sleeker, more durable hinge. However, concessions were made to achieve its thin design - namely, the loss of S Pen support and the lack of a 5x optical zoom. Still, with a powerful Gen 8 Elite chip, 12GB RAM (or 16GB with 1TB storage) and a 4,400mAh battery rated for 24 hours of video, the Fold 7 aims to deliver high-end performance.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 addresses long-standing critiques of its past iterations with its 4.1-inch FlexWindow cover screen that is now larger, smoother (with a 120Hz refresh rate) and more functional. Now, it wraps around the rear cameras and supports new features like Auto Framing and Real-Time Filters, making it far more practical for on-the-go use. Inside, a larger 6.9-inch display gives it the feel of a full-sized flagship device, while a thinner design (13.7mm folded) and a larger 4,300mAh battery make it a very, very usable daily driver.

Despite retaining the same camera array as the previous model (50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP selfie) the Flip 7 feels like a true generational leap. It's powered by a new, efficient Samsung Exynos 2500 chipset, and it offers tighter waterproofing and a stronger FlexHinge, while pricing remains unchanged from last year.

Additionally, Samsung has addressed complaints about the Galaxy Z range's higher prices with the introduction of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. At AU$1,499, it still can't be classified as cheap, but it's much more affordable than its Flip 7 sibling. That being said, it’s closer technically to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with many of the same specs, except for its Exynos 2400 chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE specs