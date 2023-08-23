Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display design just got tipped – this is weird

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could drop the curved display of its predecessors and opt for flat edges that may see the return of screen bezels.

This surprising tidbit of information comes from reliable tipster Ice Universe who claimed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks set to have a flat display with bezels measuring 3.42mm on the left and right, and 3mm on the top and bottom.

This, according to the tipster, would give the Galaxy S24 Ultra a screen ratio of 88%, which would be "the lowest screen-to-body ratio of a Samsung flagship since the Galaxy S10."

Ice Universe compared these bezels measurements to those of the Galaxy A54, which our Samsung Galaxy A54 review notes are fairly chunky bezels.

According to the available data, the width of the S24 Ultra bezel (middle frame bezel + screen bezel) has broken a new record, reaching 3.42mm, which is about the same as the Galaxy A54. Left: 3.42mm, Right: 3.42mm. Top: 3.0mm. Bottom 3.0mm (if symmetrical).

Samsung largest flagship phones have featured curved displays since the Galaxy S6 Edge, with all Galaxy phones bearing the 'Ultra' suffix featuring curved glass on the left- and right-hand-side edges. But according to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be the last curved-screen Samsung phone.

It's early in the rumor cycle for chatter around Samsung's next line of flagship phones, and displays can be put to the test in early prototypes that may never see the light of day. So do take this information with a dose of skepticism.

Cherish the S23 Ultra in your hand, maybe this is Samsung's last curved screen phone.

Added to which, Samsung Display, the South Korean tech giant's screen making arm, has a roadmap that appears to prioritize bezel-less screens in smartphones.

So it would be odd for the company to switch track from the design established with its Ultra phones, especially as the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top pick for our best phones list, in no small part due to its great display.

Analysis: Could Samsung really trade curves for bigger bezels?

Curved displays were once seen as an innovation on smartphones that allowed users to get more screen real estate on a phone with a relatively smaller footprint.

But for some they have been more than a little annoying, with curved edges either interfering with regular usage of the phone or making things like screen protectors much harder than they need to be.

Dropping curved displays would make smartphones with large screens less likely to feel slippery in one's grip, but the trade off would likely mean more visible bezels.

Over the years we've seen phone makers tend to split their flagship ranges into models with curved displays and those with flat edges. For example, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have flat sides to their screen, unlike their Ultra sibling. And the same is true for the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro; the former has flat edges, while the latter opts for a curved display.

However, over the past year or so we've seen the steepness of curved display edges flatten out, arguably threading the line between the clean, futuristic aesthetic of curved glass and the practicality of a flat screen. And we've praised this move.

We gave the Galaxy S23 Ultra props for flattening its curved display so that it's easier to grip. Conversely, in our Motorola Edge 40 review we noted the curved display detracted from the overall experience.

Time will tell if the Galaxy S24 Ultra does indeed see Samsung change tact and drop the curved display altogether. Expect the rumors around the next Galaxy flagship phone lineup to gather momentum as 2023 moves closer to 2024.