Samsung could sell MagSafe-like magnetic accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung will reportedly sell magnetic cases for the Galaxy S25 series

These could allow you to attach other magnetic accessories to the phones

It's unclear whether these would be used with or instead of Qi2

One clear advantage the iPhone 16 and other iPhones have over Samsung’s devices is their MagSafe system, which allows you to magnetically attach wireless chargers, tripods, and other accessories to the back of them. But this is a feature that Samsung might be looking to match with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

According to leaker Roland Quandt (writing for WinFuture), Samsung is making a range of covers – including transparent covers and what’s being referred to as a “card cover” – with built-in magnets.

According to Quandt’s sources, these magnets will allow you to magnetically attach other accessories to the phone. So, in other words, the case might attach like any normal smartphone case, but its built-in magnet could allow you to attach additional magnetic accessories to the case.

This, then, could allow Samsung to somewhat replicate the MagSafe system without having any MagSafe-like tech built into the phone itself.

The Qi2 question

This leak is all well and good, but recently we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S25 line might support the Qi2 magnetic wireless charging standard. This should mean that you wouldn't need one of these cases to attach magnetic accessories to the phone, as the magnets would already be built into the handset.

So, what’s going on here? It’s possible that both leaks are right, and that Samsung's cases contain additional magnets so you can securely attach accessories even with a case on the phone.

Or maybe the claims of Qi2 were wrong and Samsung’s MagSafe alternative will be powered purely by these cases. Quandt, for his part, said on Bluesky that he hasn’t seen any evidence of Qi2, but that he also wouldn’t be surprised if the standard was supported.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One way or another, though, it’s looking very likely that you’ll be able to use magnetic accessories with the Samsung Galaxy S25 and its siblings.

In other Galaxy S25 news, Quandt has also shared images of some Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units.

These images show the phone from all angles in both black and white shades, but they don’t really show us much that we haven’t seen before. As noted by Quandt, they also seem to lack the periscope camera we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come equipped with – the device in question has the right number of cameras, but none of the lenses are the square shape we’d expect from a periscope.

As such, it’s possible that other details are wrong too, but these dummy units seem to otherwise line up with other leaked images, which show an S25 Ultra with slightly more rounded corners than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra but an otherwise similar design.

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch in January, with leaks pointing to January 22, so we should get an official look at the design – and any MagSafe-like accessories – before long.