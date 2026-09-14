Samsung has just brought back its semi-regular cashback offer, allowing you to get up to £350 when you buy one of its latest phones, smartwatches, earbuds, or SSDs — including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Accessing the offer is simple: buy an eligible product from an eligible retailer between now and October 9, then submit a claim through the dedicated Samsung Cashback site within 30 days of purchase.

Retailers participating in the offer include the big names and usual suspects, such as Amazon, Currys, Argos, AO, Very, and, of course, the official Samsung Store. Several major phone networks and retailers are also taking part, so you can choose to pick up a device on a contract with the likes of Tesco Mobile, Carphone Warehouse, and Mobile Phones Direct.

To get into some specific deals, the offer means you can pick up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 at the Samsung Store for £1,349 (was £1,699) after the £350 cashback — plus get up to an extra £730 off with a trade-in. That's a tempting one for me, after seeing our hugely positive 4.5-star review of Samsung's fascinating foldable.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, meanwhile, comes with £300 cashback, dropping the price to £1,399 (was £1,699). And if you choose to buy the S26 Ultra from the official Samsung Store, you can get a guaranteed £150 off when you trade in any smartphone in any condition.

I will just point out that the cashback is provided in the form of a virtual prepaid Mastercard in the Samsung Wallet app. It's not as clean as cash being sent directly to your nominated bank account, but the card is eligible to be used in-person or online on whatever you like. An annoying extra step, but at least it's not restricted to specific retailers or uses.

If you're interested in checking out the promotion, I've listed some of the biggest eligible retailers below with links that take you directly to all of their latest deals on Samsung tech.