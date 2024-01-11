Quick! The Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for $875 ahead of Samsung's Galaxy S24 launch

The highly anticipated launch of the Galaxy S24 range is all over the news right now, but there's one deal on the soon-to-be older Galaxy S23 Ultra that's likely to blow the upcoming Galaxy S24 deals out of the water - at least when it comes to value.

Right now, at the official Samsung site, you can pick up one of these stunning flagship devices for just $875 unlocked - a massive $350 saving overall. Not only is this a superb upfront price cut on one of the best phones you can buy right now, but it brings the device to within $25 of the best discount we've ever seen.

This device has only been cheaper on one rare occasion at Amazon during Prime Day last year and only fell to $899 over Black Friday. In comparison, this Samsung deal is stronger - not least because you can also take advantage of the official store's trade-in program to get an additional rebate of up to $525.

Combining the maximum trade-in saving with the upfront discount can potentially get you a Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $350 with this deal - a price that's going to be much, much lower than the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra. Note, however, that you may have to hurry if you want to snag a device at this price since several colors have already sold out at the official Samsung store.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $874.99 at Samsung

The likely upcoming launch of the Galaxy S24 may be grabbing all the headlines right now, but don't discount this excellent deal on the stunning Galaxy S23 Ultra. Right now, this device is up there with the best you can buy, and Samsung is reducing its upfront price by a massive $325 - bringing the device to within $25 of its cheapest unlocked price ever. Not only that, but Samsung is also offering an additional $525 off with a trade-in right now, which could potentially get you this flagship device for just $350.

Or reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra today

Samsung Galaxy S24: pre-register your interest and get up to $100 store credit when your preorder

Alternatively, if you'd prefer to get your hands on the latest and greatest device, you can head on over to Samsung today to reserve yourself one of the upcoming flagships - most likely the next Galaxy S24 range. Simply register using your email address at the official Samsung site to reserve your place and get a notification once preorders go live (likely 17th January). This reservation campaign is completely free and will score you up to $100 in Samsung Store credit with your preorder - enough to bag some cheap accessories!

