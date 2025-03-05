Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade

If you've been eying up the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and holding out for a deal, then today's your lucky day. Samsung has just brought back its best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals ever as part of its ongoing Spring Sale - one that we originally saw on Black Friday.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get either a massive trade-in rebate of up to $700 or an excellent $200 discount. In addition, both promotions come with a free storage upgrade enabling you to get a 512GB model for as little as $199.

This promotion, as previously stated, was originally featured on Black Friday in November so it's a superb second chance to pick up this excellent clamshell on the cheap. It's worth noting, however, that it's listed as one of the Samsung Spring Sale's 'deals of the day' so it's probably worth jumping on before it expires.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: up to $700 off with a trade or $200 off upfront, plus free storage upgrade at Samsung

It's hard not to recommend the Samsung Spring Sale's excellent deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Not only do you get the choice between either a great trade-in rebate of up to $700 off or a $200 upfront discount, but the carrier has also thrown in a free 512GB storage upgrade. The downside? This is listed as a deal of the day so you'll have to be quick if you're interested in scoring this Black Friday-quality deal.

If you're interested in checking out more cell phone deals today, then head on over to the main page for Samsung's Spring Sale.

