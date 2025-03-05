Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade

Courtesy of the ongoing Samsung Spring Sale

If you've been eying up the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and holding out for a deal, then today's your lucky day. Samsung has just brought back its best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals ever as part of its ongoing Spring Sale - one that we originally saw on Black Friday.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get either a massive trade-in rebate of up to $700 or an excellent $200 discount. In addition, both promotions come with a free storage upgrade enabling you to get a 512GB model for as little as $199.

This promotion, as previously stated, was originally featured on Black Friday in November so it's a superb second chance to pick up this excellent clamshell on the cheap. It's worth noting, however, that it's listed as one of the Samsung Spring Sale's 'deals of the day' so it's probably worth jumping on before it expires.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal

If you're interested in checking out more cell phone deals today, then head on over to the main page for Samsung's Spring Sale.

I'd highly recommend the retailer's deals on the excellent Galaxy S25 series. Right now you can either get a massive trade-in rebate of up to $900 or an upfront discount of $300 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which brings this flagship device down to its lowest-ever price.

If you don't want to go big, check out Samsung's awesome deal on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 6. This high-end foldable is available with an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 or a $300 upfront discount, which can easily cut this device's admittedly massive price tag right down to size.

