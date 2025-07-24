My favourite budget phone of 2025 is now cheaper still, thanks to this 29% Amazon discount

In 2025, it's hard to go wrong when looking to buy a new phone on a budget. Big brands like Samsung, Google and Motorola all have a serious budget focus and lesser-known operators like Nothing and Poco offer some of the best cheap phones available. However, having spent time with all the top budget mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is my favourite – and it's down AU$102 to just AU$497 right now.

While the Google Pixel 9a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and iPhone 16e are worthy options, I think the Samsung Galaxy A56 surpasses them in one key area: value. Though some alternatives may offer more power, advanced features or superior cameras, the Galaxy A56's supreme performance across the board makes it the best choice for most budget-conscious users – even at its regular price of AU$699.

So when its price drops to just AU$497, it's an absolute must-buy for anyone in the market for a new cheap phone. And, bonus, buying through Amazon also nets you a AU$10 credit to put towards your next purchase.

Phones like the Phone 3a Pro and Pixel 9a are better options for those who need more power from their devices. For example, I found the Galaxy A56 struggled with graphically intense games like Fortnite.

If gaming isn’t your thing and you want a phone to watch the best streaming services, scroll through social media, video-call friends and text family, it's hard to imagine a better experience than what the A56 offers for less than AU$500 with this deal.

Its large 6.7-inch display, sporting a 120Hz refresh rate, is an absolute joy to watch with vibrant colours and deep blacks. While it may not rival the best camera phones, serious photographers will be pleased with the results from its 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP macro camera.

While this cheaper A-model doesn't get the full suite of Galaxy AI capabilities boasted by Samsung's S-series, it still provides a wealth of helpful AI tools for photo editing and note-taking, alongside Google Gemini functionality and features like Circle to Search. For me, it struck the perfect balance: not intruding on every task, yet readily available when I chose to utilize its features.

Offering supreme value at its original price point, this discount just makes my favourite budget phone easier to recommend.