Great kitchen tech needn’t cost a bomb – I’ve found 6 appliances under AU$100

Looking to upgrade your kitchen affordably? Amazon offers many bargain buys if you know where to look. Whether you desire better coffee, homemade fries, easy salads or the perfect toasted sandwich, you don't need to break the bank on the best air fryers or coffee machines.

While we might not have reviewed each appliance, the majority of the highlighted products come from trusted manufacturers like Breville, Philips, and Sunbeam, and I've personally used the majority of them. Those that I haven't used in my own kitchen boast fantastic customer review ratings that make them easy to recommend at this price.

So, without further ado, these are the gadgets you can use to upgrade your kitchen on a budget.

Save AU$20.95 Sunbeam Pie Magic 4 Up: was AU$99.95 now AU$79 at Amazon A good meat pie might be my favourite food, but current bakery prices make it hard to enjoy them as often as I'd like. This Sunbeam pie maker makes whipping them up at home easy, providing four generous-sized pies in just a few minutes. And, don't worry, if I can make a good-tasting filling, you can too.

Save AU$17.95 Breville the Toast and Melt sandwhich press: was AU$89.95 now AU$72 at Amazon I can never comfortably flip my sandwich when toasting it in a pan. Inevitably, both my half-cooked toastie and tears end up on the floor. You can avoid that pain by picking up this premium Breville sandwich press for just AU$72. It sports four adjustable positions for easy toasting (or melting). Its non-stick coating and heavy-duty die-cast arms mean you can let it cook without worrying.

Save AU$18.95 Russell Hobbs RHK510 Addison Kettle: was AU$89.95 now AU$71 at Amazon We've seen this for closer to AU$50 before, but if you're after a stainless steel kettle with some smart features without paying a premium for a Breville device, this is a great pick-up. It can heat to five different temperatures and will even keep warm at your desired temperature, which is a godsend as I can never seem to finish my tea before it gets cold. And, if you're a late-night sipper, its buttons are clearly lit.

Save AU$13 ThermoPro TP03B digital meat thermometer: was AU$29.99 now AU$16.99 at Amazon Struggling to achieve the perfect hint of pink in your steak? Looking to avoid your girlfriend questioning if the chicken breast you cooked her is raw? This little gadget is part of my arsenal and a handy buy with this hefty discount. Just insert its stainless steel probe into the thickest part of your meat, and you'll get a reading in just a few seconds. It also boasts an IPX6 waterproof rating for easy cleaning. Apply coupon for the full saving.