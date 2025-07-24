Great kitchen tech needn’t cost a bomb – I’ve found 6 appliances under AU$100
Air fryers, coffee makers and more – starting at AU$16.99
Looking to upgrade your kitchen affordably? Amazon offers many bargain buys if you know where to look. Whether you desire better coffee, homemade fries, easy salads or the perfect toasted sandwich, you don't need to break the bank on the best air fryers or coffee machines.
While we might not have reviewed each appliance, the majority of the highlighted products come from trusted manufacturers like Breville, Philips, and Sunbeam, and I've personally used the majority of them. Those that I haven't used in my own kitchen boast fantastic customer review ratings that make them easy to recommend at this price.
So, without further ado, these are the gadgets you can use to upgrade your kitchen on a budget.
Few additions are more crucial to a kitchen in 2025 than an air fryer and this is a great sub-AU$100 option. Perfect for couples or those with limited kitchen space, it offers a 4.3L basket with 8 preset cooking functions. We haven't reviewed it, but its 4.7-star plus customer review ratings across Amazon, Google and Myer proves most customers are happy with its performance.
Not sold? This Healthy Choice offering is just AU$64.95 and for only AU$120 you can get the 4.5-star Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L.
This drip-style coffee maker lets you wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning and it will even keep it warm all morning for those cold days working from home. You can program it to brew at a specific time and even adjust the strength of your brew. Don't want something taking up much counterspace? The Aeropress retails for just AU$79.95 and takes up no space at all. You should also consider the AU$89.90 Wacaco Minipresso which earned four stars in our review.
A good meat pie might be my favourite food, but current bakery prices make it hard to enjoy them as often as I'd like. This Sunbeam pie maker makes whipping them up at home easy, providing four generous-sized pies in just a few minutes. And, don't worry, if I can make a good-tasting filling, you can too.
I can never comfortably flip my sandwich when toasting it in a pan. Inevitably, both my half-cooked toastie and tears end up on the floor. You can avoid that pain by picking up this premium Breville sandwich press for just AU$72. It sports four adjustable positions for easy toasting (or melting). Its non-stick coating and heavy-duty die-cast arms mean you can let it cook without worrying.
We've seen this for closer to AU$50 before, but if you're after a stainless steel kettle with some smart features without paying a premium for a Breville device, this is a great pick-up. It can heat to five different temperatures and will even keep warm at your desired temperature, which is a godsend as I can never seem to finish my tea before it gets cold. And, if you're a late-night sipper, its buttons are clearly lit.
Struggling to achieve the perfect hint of pink in your steak? Looking to avoid your girlfriend questioning if the chicken breast you cooked her is raw? This little gadget is part of my arsenal and a handy buy with this hefty discount. Just insert its stainless steel probe into the thickest part of your meat, and you'll get a reading in just a few seconds. It also boasts an IPX6 waterproof rating for easy cleaning. Apply coupon for the full saving.
