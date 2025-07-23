I can't believe that this Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner is still 34% off on Amazon long after Prime Day

Ever since the official Dyson store opened on Amazon, the online retailer has been the go-to destination to find the lowest price on many a premium product from the British brand. This year, for instance, the Dyson V8 reached a record-low price point during Prime Day in Australia earlier this month

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that stocks disappeared really fast and, once that happened, the Dyson V11 Advance got a decent discount. It was down AU$709 for the mega sale, but there's still a very generous 34% discount to be had on this powerful sucker (apologies for the pun, but it's hard to resist sometimes) in case you missed out on the previous offer.

I don't normally expect to see Dyson products this deeply discounted outside of major sales and, even though it's still a hefty chunk of change compared to its price drop following Prime Day 2024 (which was AU$694.99), it's a cordless vacuum cleaner that I would recommend if you want power without the typical four-figure Dyson price tag.

Save AU$402 Dyson V11 Advanced: was AU$1,199 now AU$797 at Amazon It might be a few years old now and there are admittedly more advanced Dyson cordless vacuums available, but the V11 can still hold its own. The motor is quite powerful, which means suction is good, even on carpets. You also get 60 minutes of fade-free power here. At under AU$800, this is a good price on a Dyson machine outside of a sale event, although it has previously been as low as AU$628.80 on eBay via The Good Guys.

I've tested a fair few Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners in the last eight years for TechRadar, including the much older V7 and V8 models, but I think the V11 is a fantastic middle ground if your heart is truly set on a Dyson (it's a sentiment I can understand).

In fact, we think it's the second-best Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner you can get. It might not have the massive suction power of the likes of the Dyson Gen5detect or even the Dyson V15 Detect that replaced it, and it sacrifices a few of the fancier features of the newer machines, but it will serve you well without burning a massive hole in your bank balance.

In our Dyson V11 review, we were impressed by the V11’s improved suction power over the Cyclone V10 and its built-in sensors. It was also the first Dyson to feature the now-familiar LCD display. Our reviewer found it handy for showing what mode the vac is using, the estimated remaining battery life and any alerts, such as something being stuck within the machine. This display has been so popular that Dyson has retained it on all its newer models, with little tweaks here and there.

If you're on the fence as to which model you need, you can see how it matches up against its successor in TechRadar's Dyson V11 vs V15 comparison.

The V11 is currently not discounted at any other major retailer (although it is listed on Kogan as being sold officially from Dyson Australia for AU$795 and is going for AU$999 on Big W Marketplace), not even on the Dyson Store.

If you still use a Dyson V7 or a Dyson V8 model and are keen on an upgrade, this is your chance – I doubt this offer will linger for long (psst, it's already AU$2 more than yesterday's – July 23 – price).

