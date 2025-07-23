My go-to wet-dry vacuum cleaner is AU$300 off in this post-Prime Day deal – but hurry, stock is low

The daily/weekly/monthly deep clean of the home can be a real pain. If you have separate tools for separate jobs, such as a stick vacuum plus a bucket and mop, cleaning the floors can be especially time consuming. That’s where the best wet-dry vacuum cleaners come into their own, performing two tasks in one to leave your hard floors gleaming.

As I found out recently, the Roborock F25 Ace is a fantastic option, brimming with useful features and providing excellent results. However, its list price of AU$999 makes it a little difficult to outright recommend, especially in such a crowded market.

Thankfully, the top-performing cordless wet-dry floor washer has received a decent 30% discount at Amazon, bringing it down to a much more tolerable AU$699. You’ll want to be quick, though, as at the time of writing, stock levels are low!

Save AU$300 Roborock F25 Ace: was AU$999 now AU$699 at Amazon The Roborock F25 Ace will leave your hard floors sparkling clean thanks to powerful suction and effective cleaning. It can get up close to edges, and the whole body can lie completely flat to help get underneath tricky-to-reach places. We did see its price drop lower during Prime Day, but this AU$300 saving is still one to get excited about.

Since publishing my Roborock F25 Ace review, I’ve continued to use the talented machine to clean all the hard floors in my home. We’re talking living and kitchen areas, hallways and two bathrooms. It takes me barely 10 minutes to cover everything, as its powerful 20,000Pa suction and intelligent dirt detecting sensors ensure all debris is collected – even the stuff I can’t see with my own eyes – in its dirty water tank.

The feature I’ve found to be most useful is its ability to lie completely flat, which has made cleaning underneath bathroom vanity units and my dining table easier than ever before. Plus, the Ace gets the added benefit of app control, whereby you can adjust a variety of features, including suction power, water level and how much detergent to use. It means you get to clean your home how you want, rather than having a one-size-fits-all style of machine.

As mentioned earlier, I did see the price of this F25 Ace drop to an even more affordable AU$549.99 during the recent Prime Day sale. At that price, it was a certified bargain and, to be honest, I’m surprised to see it still receiving a generous discount so soon after. So, if you want to cut down on cleaning time, I would still recommend it at its current AU$699 asking price.